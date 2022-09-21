ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Aaron King
2d ago

people need to understand this law. it's not California law of splitting lanes which to me as a rider is stupid. if I come to a red light I can go to the front in-between stopped cars. reason being? because numerous motorcycles get rear ended at stop lights.

Mike James
2d ago

just another senseless law made by senseless lawmakers. it's a no win for anyone and I've seen motorcyclists use that to go through traffic before getting to a red light. it creates more of a dangerous situation for all. common sense just obey the damn traffic laws already in place. even more common sense that driving takes your full attention. if you can't be aware of everything around you including motorcyclists than perhaps you shouldn't be driving. just saying most people have a drivers license but yet they still can't drive worth a damn.

Jack Allfree
2d ago

Care and consideration from all road users must be observed for this change in law and I hope that drivers will allow extra space to give riders safe passage through. I suppose they'll be far too busy gawping at their cell phones to either know or care. I'm always in 1st gear and aware of what's behind me just in case I need to dart to safety at a millisecond's notice.

