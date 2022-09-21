people need to understand this law. it's not California law of splitting lanes which to me as a rider is stupid. if I come to a red light I can go to the front in-between stopped cars. reason being? because numerous motorcycles get rear ended at stop lights.
just another senseless law made by senseless lawmakers. it's a no win for anyone and I've seen motorcyclists use that to go through traffic before getting to a red light. it creates more of a dangerous situation for all. common sense just obey the damn traffic laws already in place. even more common sense that driving takes your full attention. if you can't be aware of everything around you including motorcyclists than perhaps you shouldn't be driving. just saying most people have a drivers license but yet they still can't drive worth a damn.
Care and consideration from all road users must be observed for this change in law and I hope that drivers will allow extra space to give riders safe passage through. I suppose they'll be far too busy gawping at their cell phones to either know or care. I'm always in 1st gear and aware of what's behind me just in case I need to dart to safety at a millisecond's notice.
Related
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
DPS IDs 4 victims in fatal I-17 crash as 2 brothers from Tempe and their parents visiting from India
Lyft passenger that fatally stabbed Phoenix woman sentenced in her killing
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
Four Mesa homes evacuated after car slams into brick wall, hitting gas line
Phoenix police make history after finding 1 million fentanyl pills in Avondale
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
12 News
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 56