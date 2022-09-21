In response to our nation’s mental health crisis, Ohio State University Extension, Darke County will bring Youth Mental Health First Aid training to Darke County on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts in Greenville from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people who work with youth the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. Participants will be required to complete the online pre-work (2 hours) prior to attending the in-person training on November 9th. To register for this free training go to go.osu.edu/YouthMHFAnov22. The deadline to register is October 30th. Through community grants provided by United Way of Darke County and The Greenville Rotary Club this opportunity is offered at no cost to those who wish to become certified.

