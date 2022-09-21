ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

countynewsonline.org

Boys golf plays Troy and Piqua in a tri-match

Boys golf played Troy and Piqua at Locust Hills Golf Course. Troy won shooting a 166, Wave shot 181 and Piqua a 184. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist shooting a 38. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 46, Carson Goodwill a 47 and Will Gettinger a 50. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with...
TROY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Green Wave Volleyball wins on the road at Fairborn

After winning a nail biting first set 30-28, the Lady Wave won the 2nd set a little more convincingly, only to fall by narrow margins in the 3rd & 4th sets. Fairborn having forced a 5th set, Greenville found themselves down 6-2 early. Behind the serving of senior Alaina Baughn...
FAIRBORN, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set

(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Daily Standard

A great coach, a better person

Longtime Coldwater baseball coach Brian Harlamert dies unexpectedly at 51. Talking to several people who knew Brian Harlamert, the emotions were obvious over the phone. Harlamert, who was part of two Coldwater's state baseball championships as a player and later coached the team to its two most-recent state crowns, died in his sleep on Wednesday at 51.
COLDWATER, OH
countynewsonline.org

Anthony Clint Mullen

April 26, 1973 ~ September 18, 2022 (age 49) Anthony Clint Mullen, age 49, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born April 26, 1973 to Ronnie Eugene Mullen & Roberta Hope Rike (Clouse) in Winchester, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie E. Mullen. He will be missed and remembered by his daughters Zoe Mullen of Covington and Abygail Mullen of Covington; mother Roberta Rike of Covington; stepson Jordan McIntosh of West Milton; 3 grandchildren; girlfriend Lisa Batchelder of Cincinnati; siblings Steve Moland of Covington, Chris Moland of Covington, and Lititia Pippin of Covington.
COVINGTON, OH
WLKY.com

IU quarterback preparing to play road game in home state

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday will be a special day for Indiana University quarterback Connor Bazelak. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Dayton, Ohio. native when the Hoosiers (3-0) play the University of Cincinnati (2-1) on the road. "Next week with Cincinnati's going to be [an] unbelievable...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
TROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Rita Helen Barhorst

Rita H. Barhorst, beloved wife of Clarence Barhorst for 69 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (late Robert) Schaffer, the late Greg (Mary) Barhorst, Phil (Anne) Barhorst, Steve (Dana) Barhorst, Garry Barhorst, Susan (late Thomas) Klump; doting grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 33, with one on the way; passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, aged 90 years.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler

Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
URBANA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Susan Eileen Hill

Susan Eileen Hill, age 73, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Susan was born August 7, 1949. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Hill family.
GREENVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint announced for Xenia tonight

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Xenia tonight. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to OSHP. >>Police: Pursuit through parts of Greene County ends in arrest of deadly shooting suspect. Crews will be...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Country Concert announces 2023 headliners

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
The Lima News

Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”

LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
PAYNE, OH
The Lima News

Ottawa woman injured in Williams County crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery

The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

