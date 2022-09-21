Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Boys golf plays Troy and Piqua in a tri-match
Boys golf played Troy and Piqua at Locust Hills Golf Course. Troy won shooting a 166, Wave shot 181 and Piqua a 184. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist shooting a 38. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 46, Carson Goodwill a 47 and Will Gettinger a 50. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with...
countynewsonline.org
Green Wave Volleyball wins on the road at Fairborn
After winning a nail biting first set 30-28, the Lady Wave won the 2nd set a little more convincingly, only to fall by narrow margins in the 3rd & 4th sets. Fairborn having forced a 5th set, Greenville found themselves down 6-2 early. Behind the serving of senior Alaina Baughn...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set
(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing top-5 for four-star 2023 G George Washington III
Around a month ago, George Washington III was a commit for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, which was ranked as a team in the top 10 overall. But the class ended up taking a hit when the four-star recruit opted to de-commit and become a free agent again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Standard
A great coach, a better person
Longtime Coldwater baseball coach Brian Harlamert dies unexpectedly at 51. Talking to several people who knew Brian Harlamert, the emotions were obvious over the phone. Harlamert, who was part of two Coldwater's state baseball championships as a player and later coached the team to its two most-recent state crowns, died in his sleep on Wednesday at 51.
countynewsonline.org
Anthony Clint Mullen
April 26, 1973 ~ September 18, 2022 (age 49) Anthony Clint Mullen, age 49, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born April 26, 1973 to Ronnie Eugene Mullen & Roberta Hope Rike (Clouse) in Winchester, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie E. Mullen. He will be missed and remembered by his daughters Zoe Mullen of Covington and Abygail Mullen of Covington; mother Roberta Rike of Covington; stepson Jordan McIntosh of West Milton; 3 grandchildren; girlfriend Lisa Batchelder of Cincinnati; siblings Steve Moland of Covington, Chris Moland of Covington, and Lititia Pippin of Covington.
WLKY.com
IU quarterback preparing to play road game in home state
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday will be a special day for Indiana University quarterback Connor Bazelak. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Dayton, Ohio. native when the Hoosiers (3-0) play the University of Cincinnati (2-1) on the road. "Next week with Cincinnati's going to be [an] unbelievable...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
countynewsonline.org
Rita Helen Barhorst
Rita H. Barhorst, beloved wife of Clarence Barhorst for 69 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (late Robert) Schaffer, the late Greg (Mary) Barhorst, Phil (Anne) Barhorst, Steve (Dana) Barhorst, Garry Barhorst, Susan (late Thomas) Klump; doting grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 33, with one on the way; passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, aged 90 years.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
countynewsonline.org
Susan Eileen Hill
Susan Eileen Hill, age 73, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Susan was born August 7, 1949. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Hill family.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OVI checkpoint announced for Xenia tonight
XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Xenia tonight. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to OSHP. >>Police: Pursuit through parts of Greene County ends in arrest of deadly shooting suspect. Crews will be...
Country Concert announces 2023 headliners
FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers are revealing the first set of artists who will being taking the stage at next summer’s festival. Country music superstars Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan were announced as next year’s headliners Friday morning. >> Active shooter...
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
Ottawa woman injured in Williams County crash
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
Comments / 0