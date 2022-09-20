Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Annetta Clark
Annetta M. Clark, 54 of Castine, Ohio, passed away on Friday September 23, 2022 at 4:05 AM at her residence. Annetta was born May 25, 1968 in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Buster Meade and Gayle Cox. Annetta was a 1986 graduate of Greenville High School; her favorite...
countynewsonline.org
Boys golf plays Troy and Piqua in a tri-match
Boys golf played Troy and Piqua at Locust Hills Golf Course. Troy won shooting a 166, Wave shot 181 and Piqua a 184. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist shooting a 38. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 46, Carson Goodwill a 47 and Will Gettinger a 50. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with...
countynewsonline.org
Dave Knapp Ford held their second Annual Mustang Roundup
Although a Friday, more than 20 Mustangs and their owners found their way to the second annual Mustang Roundup, hosted by Dave Knapp Ford. The oldest car at this Roundup was a 1966 Mustang Convertible with the extremely rare bench seat. Only about 3000 Mustangs Convertibles with this bench seat were built in this year.
countynewsonline.org
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue to perform for high school students
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue is performing this week for high school students in all local high schools as the first of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education presentations. When I accompanied them to two of those schools, Ansonia and Tri-Village, I was astonished at the reception given to this group of fifty-year-olds, without accompaniment other than the melodic and rhythmic sounds emanating from the artists themselves, singing iconic songs not necessarily popular or even particularly known to their teen-age audience. I’ll let the comment of one female student who approached the group immediately following their performance at Tri-Village speak for the audience reaction: “You guys did good!” Yes, they did!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countynewsonline.org
Garage Sale – Greenville – 9/30 and 10/1
What: Moving Sale, lots of misc, women’s clothing, furniture and shoes.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville City: Gas & Electric Aggregation Information
The City of Greenville would like to remind residents that we are part of a governmental aggregation program which may save money for residents and small commercial consumers on their gas and electric bills. If interested in joining, the information to do so is follows:. Important facts about aggregation:. aggregated...
countynewsonline.org
OSU Extension Offers Free Mental Health First Aid Training
In response to our nation’s mental health crisis, Ohio State University Extension, Darke County will bring Youth Mental Health First Aid training to Darke County on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts in Greenville from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people who work with youth the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. Participants will be required to complete the online pre-work (2 hours) prior to attending the in-person training on November 9th. To register for this free training go to go.osu.edu/YouthMHFAnov22. The deadline to register is October 30th. Through community grants provided by United Way of Darke County and The Greenville Rotary Club this opportunity is offered at no cost to those who wish to become certified.
Comments / 0