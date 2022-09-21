ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Energy Crisis#Energy Resources#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reuters#Governments#Eu#Uniper

Comments / 0

Community Policy