World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute
More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
Liz Truss waters down campaign pledge to scrap all remaining EU laws by end of 2023
Liz Truss has watered down her crowd-pleasing campaign pledge to scrap all remaining EU laws by the end of 2023 – allowing some to remain in place until 2026.As expected, a new bill will aim to axe up to 1,500 items of so-called retained law – on workers’ rights, the environment, data privacy, road standards and much more – in just 15 months’ time.But the new government has given itself a get-out, after warnings that the accelerated timetable was a recipe for “chaos” and further damaging disruption for business.Environmental campaigners had warned officials would have little more than one...
Pound plummets to 37-year low as Kwarteng unveils ‘growth plan’ for UK economy
The pound dropped to a fresh 37-year low against the dollar as the chancellor unveiled tens of billions of pounds of tax cuts and spending. Sterling declined by 0.89 per cent to 1.115 US dollars as Kwasi Kwarteng outlined his “growth plan” for the UK economy on Friday morning.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
BBC
Thales: Workers at missile firm vote for industrial action
Workers at the Belfast site of the missile-making firm Thales have voted in favour of industrial action. Unite confirmed their members voted 77.5% to strike for improved pay. Thales employs more than 600 workers in NI and the company said it wanted to resolve the dispute "as quickly as possible".
The UK’s energy system is fattening state coffers – just not Britain’s
Despite yesterday’s mini-budget, nearly every family will face the winter with much higher bills than last year. The current government support to keep bills down is just a short-term sticking plaster. Liz Truss and her ministers have no long-term solution. Clues to the answer we need lie in Munich,...
The UK lifted its ban on fracking to pursue energy independence as power bills soar, but experts say it's unlikely to help the energy crisis this winter
The UK lifted a temporarily ban on fracking amid the ongoing energy crisis. It had temporarily banned fracking over fears of earthquakes from the shale-gas extraction process. UK energy bills are expected to be 80% higher in October than they were a year ago. The UK has lifted a ban...
Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds
A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
Travel disruption expected as fresh rail strikes confirmed for October
Railway workers are to resume strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.Members of the drivers union Aslef at 12 companies will walk out on October 1 and 5, which will affect travel for delegates and visitors to and from the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on October 1.The RMT said the October 1 stoppage will bring the railway to an effective standstill, adding it had received no further offers from the rail industry to...
Results Are In On The UK's 4-Day-Workweek Trial — And They're Astounding
Midpoint results are in for one of the world’s largest four-day work week trial, and the data so far is encouraging. In June, 70 UK-based companies integrated a four-day workweek to determine the feasibility and economic ramifications of a truncated workweek. Now, at the halfway mark of the trial, run by 4 Day Week Global, 88% of the companies reporting midpoint results claim there has been no productivity loss, and many say workers are getting more done in four days than they did in five. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they’d consider implementing a four-day week after the trial is complete.
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA・
