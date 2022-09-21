ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones: AARON JUDGE Season HR Total: 60 Thursday’s Game: Fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall that nearly won the game in the ninth inning. Also walked three times and struck out once in a 5-4 victory over Boston in 10 innings that clinched a playoff spot for the Yankees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers

Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

