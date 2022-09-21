A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones: AARON JUDGE Season HR Total: 60 Thursday’s Game: Fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall that nearly won the game in the ninth inning. Also walked three times and struck out once in a 5-4 victory over Boston in 10 innings that clinched a playoff spot for the Yankees.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO