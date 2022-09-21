Read full article on original website
Related
Deadspin
This is Aaron Judge’s year, but if Yankees win a title, Giancarlo Stanton will be the reason
Make no mistake about it, this season belongs to Aaron Judge and his historic run through MLB America. But if the New York Yankees are going to finally win the World Series again — the last time was 2009 — it will be because of Giancarlo Stanton. Simply...
WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Hits 40th Home Run of 2022
Kyle Schwarber hit his 40th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Tuesday night. It is Schwarber's first 40-home run season of his career. He leads the National League in home runs, with Pete Alonso, Austin Riley and Paul Goldschmidt not far behind him.
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones: AARON JUDGE Season HR Total: 60 Thursday’s Game: Fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall that nearly won the game in the ninth inning. Also walked three times and struck out once in a 5-4 victory over Boston in 10 innings that clinched a playoff spot for the Yankees.
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
Comments / 0