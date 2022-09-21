ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss
Vladimir Putin
Amanda Cooper
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Daily Mail

Spooked markets in UK and Europe tumble after Bank of England's half-point interest rate hike to 2.5% to tackle inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting Budget tomorrow

Markets in London and across Europe have tumbled today after the Bank of England lifted interest rates to an almost 14-year high in a bid to combat rampant inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting budget tomorrow. The move by the Bank is set to heap more misery on families...
The Hill

The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem

In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
Europe
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
Markets Insider

Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere

More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
BBC

Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle

The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
