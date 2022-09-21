Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Urgent cheese recall: 10 cheeses were recalled over Listeria so check your fridge
Keswick Creamery issued a recall for various cheese products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause dangerous, sometimes fatal infections in some groups of people. That’s why recalls are in order every time Listeria shows up in routine testing. The company issued the cheese...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
A Public Health Alert Has Been Issued for Ground Beef Due to E. coli Contamination
It’s been a bad year for beef. Earlier this year, 28,000 pounds of beef were recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and now, one of our beloved meal kit brands has had an E. coli scare, too. The FSIS has issued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New pizza recall: 156,000 pounds of pizza was just recalled, so check your freezer
Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection. The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the...
iheart.com
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Popculture
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Cookies Recalled From Target Shelves After Warning They May Contain Metal
Customers who purchased the affected cookies are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores
A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
Thrillist
Beef Jerky Has Been Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria
Magnolia Provision Company has recalled beef jerky that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on September 6. The company is recalling 497 pounds of beef jerky, which might not seem like a lot of meat, but it does...
iheart.com
Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments
If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
Starbucks drink sold in Illinois, Indiana recalled due to possible presence of metal fragments
Time to check your fridge — a voluntary recall has been issued for a canned Starbucks drink sold in seven states due to potential contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicized the recall in an enforcement report but hasn’t issued a full recall release as of Tuesday.
FOXBusiness
Healthy Choice frozen beef products recalled over mislabeling
More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling. Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Urgent smoked salmon recall issued for these 10 states
St. James Smokehouse issued a recall for a single lot of smoked salmon because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It’s a potentially fatal bacteria that health authorities routinely test for. Any positive result will invariably lead to product recalls, as is the case here. Smoked salmon recall.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products
Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
Comments / 0