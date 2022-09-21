ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination

Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores

A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
Beef Jerky Has Been Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria

Magnolia Provision Company has recalled beef jerky that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on September 6. The company is recalling 497 pounds of beef jerky, which might not seem like a lot of meat, but it does...
Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments

If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
Healthy Choice frozen beef products recalled over mislabeling

More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling. Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.
Urgent smoked salmon recall issued for these 10 states

St. James Smokehouse issued a recall for a single lot of smoked salmon because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It’s a potentially fatal bacteria that health authorities routinely test for. Any positive result will invariably lead to product recalls, as is the case here. Smoked salmon recall.
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products

Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
