A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO