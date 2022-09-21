Read full article on original website
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Is Finally Launching Vida Electric Scooter In October 2022
Hero MotoCorp, one of India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, will finally enter the electric mobility industry in 2022. On October 7, 2022, the company's new EV subsidiary, Vida, will introduce the world's first electric scooter in India. Hero MotoCorp first planned to introduce its e-scooter in March 2022, but supply chain concerns forced the company to push the date further back.
CARS・
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
Pfizer to supply up to 6 million COVID pill courses for lower income countries
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Thursday it would supply up to 6 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment to NGO Global Fund for low- and middle-income countries that seeks to address worldwide disparities in COVID response.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
In The Style enjoys ‘solid’ progress on growth plans amid retail challenges
Online fashion retailer In The Style said it is making solid progress in its growth plan as it hails the successful launch of its wardrobe staples collection. The digital brand told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Friday that the value of orders for the collection launch was one of the largest it had seen all year.
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
Hiring Chesco: Employers Scouting for Full-Time, Lower-Level Employees
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Hiring efforts continue to climb as 90 percent of U.S. hiring decision-makers say their company plans to hire employees in key departments through the end of the year and are looking to bring full-time, mid- or entry-level workers on board.
US News and World Report
Beyond Meat Eliminates Supply Chain Chief Role After Exec Steps Down
(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Friday it would eliminate the role of chief supply chain officer after Bernie Adcock notified he would step down from the role, effective Sept. 30. The plant-based meat producer said interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of manufacturing operations, Jonathan Nelson,...
Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate
As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
etftrends.com
Renewable Energy Providing Catalyst for Utilities Sector
The utilities sector is usually vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation – the exact scenarios investors are contending with this year. Yet, the sector is a shining star in 2022. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), the largest exchange traded fund dedicated to utilities stocks, entered Monday down 4.04% year-to-date, which is something to behold when the S&P 500 is down 19%.
nationalhogfarmer.com
18 products receive Innovation Award EuroTier 2022
An independent expert jury appointed by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) using stringent criteria has selected the winners of the Innovation Award EuroTier. With four gold and 14 silver awards, the Innovation Award EuroTier 2022 has been awarded to a total of 18 product innovations from 150 qualified submissions. The official award ceremony will take place during the EuroTier trade fair.
architizer.com
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
‘Give workers an equal seat’: pressure builds for Levi’s to protect factory employees
Activists say that the company’s own audits have been ineffective and workers receive inadequate safety protections
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA・
