Venice Winner ‘Full Time’ With ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy Bought by Music Box for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Railway Children,’ Anvil, Abigail Disney & ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ – Specialty Preview
The sequel to a beloved British family film, a heavy metal re-release, an Apple title from TIFF and Abigail Disney’s takedown of the American Dream populate the specialty film weekend in a market that may have found sturdier footing ahead of awards season and amid a dearth of blockbuster fare. “I think there’s a lot we should be celebrating,” said Kyle Greenburg, marketing and distribution chief of Utopia. Its release, with Abramorama, of the latter’s restored 2009 doc Anvil!: The Story of Anvil rocked a $16K gross, or $8K per screen, from two single-show premiere events ahead of a one-day run...
Romain Gavras on his ferocious drama 'Athena': 'I don't think films can change the world'
Director Romain Gavras is ready to set French cinema ablaze. Just don't expect him to think it'll change much.
Rome Film Festival Unveils First Edition Under New Management; Fetes James Ivory, Launches International Competition
The Rome Film Festival has unveiled its first line-up under the new management team of former Rai executive Paola Malanga as artistic director and Cineteca di Bologna director Gian Luca Farinelli as president, who were both appointed to their roles last March. “Putting together a festival in five months was a big challenge. If we succeeded it’s thanks to the extraordinary team and the institutions,” Farinelli said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday. The festival’s 17th edition, October 13-23, will host 130 titles on 28 screens across the Italian capital. Highlights include a career tribute for James Ivory and the launch...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit
This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently produced Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. It was a project he developed at Lionsgate and took with him when he left. The film had...
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
Shania Twain Makes a Major Career Announcement with Skin-Baring New Photo
2022 is Shania Twain's year, and we're so here for it. After winning Coachella with her performance with Harry Styles, releasing a Netflix documentary, taking over Las Vegas with her residency, and receiving the ACM Honors Poet's Award, fans might wonder what else she could do? Well, the 57-year-old superstar answered that question in the most exciting fashion.
Pierce Brosnan Shades ‘No Time to Die’ and Shuts Down Next 007 Question: ‘Who Should Do It? I Don’t Care’
Pierce Brosnan kicked off his “Black Adam” press tour with a new profile in GQ UK, and it appears the actor is already bracing for an onslaught of James Bond questions this press cycle. Daniel Craig finished his 007 tenure with “No Time to Die,” which means all eyes are on franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to see which actor will be the next Bond. Brosnan got to that question before GQ UK could even go there.
RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
Netflix Tudum India Highlights Include ‘Khufiya,’ ‘Guns & Gulabs’ and ‘Scoop’
The India leg of Netflix’s annual fan event Tudum on Saturday showcased several big ticket films and shows including Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Khufiya,” starring Tabu, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s “Guns & Gulaabs,” with Dulquer Salmaan, and Hansal Mehta’s “Scoop.” Tudum India was hosted by comedian Zakir Khan and actor Prajakta Koli.
TBA Studios Acquires Philippines Rights To Japan’s Oscars Submission ‘Plan 75’
EXCLUSIVE: Manila-based TBA Studios has acquired Philippines theatrical rights to award-winning drama Plan 75, which is Japan’s submission for the best international feature category of the Academy Awards. The Japanese-language film has a strong connection to the Philippines. It features Filipina actress Stefanie Arriane in the cast, while US-Filipino company Fusee is one of the producers, with Wilfredo C. Manalang, George Sommerrock and Alicia Catubay-Watt taking producer credits, and Alemberg Ang of the Philippines’ Daluyong Studios on board as co-producer. The film was produced by Japan’s Loaded Films, Happinet Phantom Studios and Dongyu Club, with France’s Urban Factory, Fusee and Ang. Urban...
A New ‘Butch and Sundance’-Themed TV Series Is Coming to Amazon
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to star in a new show inspired by the classic Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series will premiere on Amazon, and Avengers' Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO will serve as executive producers.
The 20 Most-Anticipated Films of the Season
The Toronto International Film Festival has long marked the start of the fall movie season, the time when new releases finally start to transition from mass-appeal blockbusters to something a little more grown-up and suited for the Oscars. After two years limited by the pandemic, TIFF returned in 2022 to its robust, splashy self, loaded with gala premieres and more than 200 new features. Below are some of the best films my colleague Shirley Li and I saw in Toronto; almost all of our selections will be released in theaters or on streaming over the next few months.
‘Got Talent’ Gets Japan Remake; Prime Video Buys Bayou Killers Doc; WBD UK Orders; Studio Hamburg Renamed — Global Briefs
Japan Latest To Remake Simon Cowell’s ‘Got Talent’ Japan’s Abema TV has become the latest to order a version of Simon Cowell’s Got Talent franchise. Airing next year, Yoshimito Kyogo will produce the local version of the hit format, which has been remade in 72 territories and sees performers of all varieties attempt to impress a panel of celebrity judges and global audience with their talent. Judges will be comedian and actor Masatoshi Hamada, actress Alice Hirose, musician GACKT and producer Takayuki Yamada. The show has been a huge hit over many years for ITV in the UK, where it was...
Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service
Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland),...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore...
