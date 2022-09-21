Read full article on original website
Related
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
India OIS curve may steepen on overcooked rate hike bets - BofA
MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A part of India's overnight indexed swaps curve, a gauge for future policy rates, may steepen as investors are pricing in a more hawkish-than-expected central bank stance, BofA Securities said on Friday.
China's yuan tumbles near key threshold as dollar strength increases on aggressive Fed policy
The onshore yuan weakened 0.58% against the dollar Friday to 7.1193, Bloomberg data shows. China's currency neared the lower limit of its daily trading band, while the dollar climbed thanks to a hawkish Fed. The yuan was 1.8% below Beijing's reference rate, which allows a 2% move in either direction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
U.S. interest rates may be rising, but that won't trigger another Asian Financial Crisis, analysts say
The world economy may be facing conditions seen during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis — aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and a strengthening U.S. dollar. But history is unlikely to be repeated, analysts said, though they caution that some economies in the region are particularly vulnerable to currency devaluations reminiscent of the time.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
This week’s decision could pit governor Andrew Bailey against an expansionary PM and chancellor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
u.today
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Markets tumble into red as interest rate hikes increase economic worries
Markets in London and across Europe slid on Thursday as a raft of interest rate rises added further to the economic gloom facing traders. The Bank of England was the latest central bank to launch a major interest rate hike on Thursday, as it lifted rates to 2.25%, representing an almost 14-year high.
CNBC
Australia's central bank has equity wiped out by billions in bond losses
The bonds were accumulated under a A$300 billion emergency stimulus program that ran from November 2020 to February 2022. The losses eclipsed underlying earnings of A$8.2 billion and left the central bank with an accounting loss of A$36.7 billion. It also ate up all the RBA's reserve funds, leaving it with a negative net equity position of A$12.4 billion.
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
Why has the Bank of England raised interest rates, and what does it mean?
The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% on Thursday.It means that rates are now at their highest level since 2008 and could rise even further as the central bank looks to grapple soaring inflation.But what does the rate hike actually mean for households? And does anyone stand to gain? The PA news agency explores the implications here.– Why are rates rising so much?The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation under control, targeting 2% a year.But in recent months inflation has started to run away. It hit 9.9% in...
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
Interest rate hike points to the Bank keeping its foot firmly on the brake
Despite believing that Britain is already in the early stages of a recession, the Bank of England voted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points at the latest meeting of its monetary policy committee. That’s the first unusual aspect of the latest pronouncement from Threadneedle Street. In the past,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower, Treasury Yields Jump, As Fed Meeting Begins Amid Hawkish Rate Bets
Stocks ended lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. Stocks were also pushed lower by another grim set of figures from the housing market, where permits for new construction in the month...
Comments / 0