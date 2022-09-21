New research identifies which countries may be better positioned to accept a 'new normal' of living with COVID-19

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
natureworldnews.com
Russian Bat Virus Poses a Global Health Threat and Danger to Humanity [Study]
The Russian bat virus is being considered a global health threat, according to scientists in a new study. The potential threat of this newly discovered stems from the fact that it is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The only difference is that the virus was originally found from Russian bats.
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists find large gap in anisakis estimates and official statistics
Researchers have estimated that Japan had around 20,000 anisakiasis cases each year in 2018 and 2019. These figures are much higher than official data. Anisakiasis is a parasitic disease caused by anisakid worms. Transmission occurs when infective larvae are ingested from fish or squid that are eaten raw or undercooked. The Japanese consume large quantities of seafood, and having raw seafood, such as sushi and sashimi, is common.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Did the U.S. jump the gun with the new omicron-targeted vaccines?
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA's move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency
Some weeks are more important than others. Last week was one of them. But, regarding three particular stories, much of their significance has been missed. The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a well-established transition of the crown, compared with the refusal of too many Americans to recognize Joe Biden's election as president. And, when compared with the crown's only official role as head of state, certain flaws, contradictions and weaknesses in the roles of the U.S. presidency are brutally exposed.
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel
Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Warn About Fly Vomit from Synanthropic Flies Since They Are Disease Carriers
New research on "synanthropic" flies, or non-biting flies that live with people, suggested that we should pay much more attention to them as disease vectors. While epidemiologists have concentrated on biting flies, which may spread illnesses by moving contaminated blood from host to host, it has been shown that what non-biting flies regurgitate poses a considerably larger risk to human health.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of More Ukrainian Progress
There are reports that Ukraine is pushing into Lyman and several areas near the major breakthrough near the city of Izium. Russia has called up 300,000 reservists. This will likely take a few weeks to get those reservists into Ukraine. Russia will get those who are unable to avoid the draft.
scitechdaily.com
“Brand New Paradigm” – Scientists Discover How Human Eggs Remain Healthy for Decades
The mystery of how oocytes may become dormant without losing their ability to reproduce has been solved by researchers at the CRG. According to research from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published in the journal Nature, immature human egg cells bypass a critical metabolic process believed to be necessary for producing energy.
MedicalXpress
Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? As Ukraine Continues To 'Slay The Giant' With Palantir Software, CEO Alex Karp Says The Threat Of Nuclear War Is Real
In a rare address to the nation this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia. Now Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp is warning that the threat of nuclear war is real. What Happened: Putin on...
