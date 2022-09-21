ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore Reacts To Death Threats From ‘Selma Blair’ On Her Show: ‘I Want To Heal This Moment’

Drew Barrymore invited Selma Blair on her talk show for a powerful “healing moment” after Blair, 50, wrote about a series of “death threat” letters that were sent to Barrymore signed in her name. The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star detailed the shocking incident in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, revealing that the letters in question were actually from the girlfriend of her late estranged father Elliot Beitner.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Why Does Drew Barrymore Keep Interviewing Guests on The Floor?

Aside from her hit rom-coms, Drew Barrymore is known for her fun and quirky personality. With her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, we get to see it on full display as she interviews fellow celebrities. But oftentimes, Barrymore ends up on the floor with her guests — and we can’t help but wonder: why?
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche Did Not Identify as a Lesbian While Dating Ellen DeGeneres, Upcoming Memoir Says

Anne Heche wrote in an upcoming memoir that she did not consider herself a lesbian while she was dating comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s. The actor—who died at the age of 53 last month after being fatally injured in a car crash—was working on a book over the past year that is set to be published in January. “I was labeled outrageous because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche writes of her relationship with DeGeneres in the memoir, titled Call Me Anne. “I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.” The couple were together from 1997 to 2000 and were among the first openly gay relationships in Hollywood—something for which Heche said she was essentially blacklisted. “I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian,” Heche writes in the book. “I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims

Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Got Into ‘Screaming Match’ While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The Don’t Worry Darling saga continues! Allegedly, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into a major fight on the set while filming in January 2021, according to a new report from Vulture. An anonymous source told the outlet that Oliva, 38, and her boyfriend Harry Styles, 28, would “disappear,” and Florence, 26, got annoyed, and it eventually led to the two women engaging in a “screaming match” on the set.
MOVIES
