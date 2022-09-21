Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
Drew Barrymore Reacts To Death Threats From ‘Selma Blair’ On Her Show: ‘I Want To Heal This Moment’
Drew Barrymore invited Selma Blair on her talk show for a powerful “healing moment” after Blair, 50, wrote about a series of “death threat” letters that were sent to Barrymore signed in her name. The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star detailed the shocking incident in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, revealing that the letters in question were actually from the girlfriend of her late estranged father Elliot Beitner.
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
Eva Mendes Gets Real About Why She Quit Acting In Hollywood 10 Years Ago
Eva Mendes was honest about why she quit acting in Hollywood 10 years ago.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order
Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids. RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote...
Why Does Drew Barrymore Keep Interviewing Guests on The Floor?
Aside from her hit rom-coms, Drew Barrymore is known for her fun and quirky personality. With her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, we get to see it on full display as she interviews fellow celebrities. But oftentimes, Barrymore ends up on the floor with her guests — and we can’t help but wonder: why?
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Anne Heche Did Not Identify as a Lesbian While Dating Ellen DeGeneres, Upcoming Memoir Says
Anne Heche wrote in an upcoming memoir that she did not consider herself a lesbian while she was dating comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s. The actor—who died at the age of 53 last month after being fatally injured in a car crash—was working on a book over the past year that is set to be published in January. “I was labeled outrageous because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche writes of her relationship with DeGeneres in the memoir, titled Call Me Anne. “I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.” The couple were together from 1997 to 2000 and were among the first openly gay relationships in Hollywood—something for which Heche said she was essentially blacklisted. “I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian,” Heche writes in the book. “I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt.”
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
Danny DeVito admits to getting Arnold Schwarzenegger stoned 'off the charts' on set of 'Twins'
Danny DeVito sat down Thursday with guest-host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins. The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While...
Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims
Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
Frozen’s Kristen Bell Hilariously Apologizes To The Parents Who Have Watched The Movies On A Loop
The voice behind Frozen's Princess Anna apologized to parents as she accepted a big Disney award.
Charlize Theron says male director made her do multiple costume fittings to look more 'f---able'
Charlize Theron is done letting men dictate her fashion choices onscreen. The actress, who is set to star in Netflix's The Old Guard 2 and The School For Good and Evil, recalled an experience with an unnamed male director who she said had her attend multiple costume fittings in an attempt to sexualize both her and her character.
Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Got Into ‘Screaming Match’ While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
The Don’t Worry Darling saga continues! Allegedly, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into a major fight on the set while filming in January 2021, according to a new report from Vulture. An anonymous source told the outlet that Oliva, 38, and her boyfriend Harry Styles, 28, would “disappear,” and Florence, 26, got annoyed, and it eventually led to the two women engaging in a “screaming match” on the set.
Chris Rock Turned Down a ‘S–t Load’ of Money to Host the 2023 Golden Globes Following Oscars Incident: Report
The hunt for a host continues. Chris Rock turned down an offer to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when they return to NBC in January, multiple outlets report. According to The Puck, the comedian, 57, was offered a "s—t load" of money to host the award ceremony's return to live television, but Rock decided […]
