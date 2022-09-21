ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Ukraine Pulled Off a Masterstroke

What happens on the battlefield is rarely the thing that decides a war. Normally, the preparations beforehand determine what happens when the fighting begins—and these preparations are what settle the outcome of the war itself. This truth is playing out along the roads and in the towns of Kharkiv Oblast, the province that includes Ukraine’s second-largest city. The stunningly swift advance of Ukrainian forces, which started around September 1 and sped up soon after, has easily been the most dramatic—and for Ukraine and its supporters, the most uplifting—episode of the war since the current Russian invasion began on February 24. In a few days the Ukrainians liberated about as much territory as Russia had captured in a few months, while causing the disintegration of Russian forces around Izium, Kupyansk, and other logistically vital cities. From the outside, Ukraine appears to have changed the whole complexion of the war.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War

Video footage from Ukraine appears to show residents in areas previously occupied by Russian troops cheering as they are liberated by Ukrainian soldiers. The footage comes days after a top Russian military official claimed that Ukrainians supported Russia's occupation in Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing to retake territory from the Russians...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon

Almost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-based TV channel he founded seven months ago, called February Morning, in which they claimed responsibility for the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist and staunch...
POLITICS
