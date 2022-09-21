Read full article on original website
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
How Putin’s chiefs are being blown up, poisoned & shot by Vlad’s enemies as ‘net closes on Russian tyrant’
UKRAINE’S resistance movement has one message for Putin and his stooges in Russian occupied parts of their country – you're never safe even in your bed. Recent weeks have seen an upsurge in targeted assassinations of officials who have been shot, blown up and poisoned for working with the hated invaders.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
‘Putin’s Chef’ Suddenly Has a Lot to Say About Twisted New War Effort
Nearly seven months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine, the war seems to have an unofficial new leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman long accused of being the puppetmaster behind the shadowy Wagner Group. Following myriad reports in recent months of Prigozhin touring Russian prisons...
This Is What ‘Mobilization’ That Russians Keep Talking About Actually Means
Russian tanks and military vehicles drive down Tverskaya street during the Red Square Victory Day Parade rehearsals on May 4, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Contributor/Getty ImagesThe term 'mobilization' isn't a general one for Russia, it is far more specific and could have major consequences for the war in Ukraine.
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukraine Pulled Off a Masterstroke
What happens on the battlefield is rarely the thing that decides a war. Normally, the preparations beforehand determine what happens when the fighting begins—and these preparations are what settle the outcome of the war itself. This truth is playing out along the roads and in the towns of Kharkiv Oblast, the province that includes Ukraine’s second-largest city. The stunningly swift advance of Ukrainian forces, which started around September 1 and sped up soon after, has easily been the most dramatic—and for Ukraine and its supporters, the most uplifting—episode of the war since the current Russian invasion began on February 24. In a few days the Ukrainians liberated about as much territory as Russia had captured in a few months, while causing the disintegration of Russian forces around Izium, Kupyansk, and other logistically vital cities. From the outside, Ukraine appears to have changed the whole complexion of the war.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War
Video footage from Ukraine appears to show residents in areas previously occupied by Russian troops cheering as they are liberated by Ukrainian soldiers. The footage comes days after a top Russian military official claimed that Ukrainians supported Russia's occupation in Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing to retake territory from the Russians...
Wife leaked intel about her husband's military unit to Russia, who then bombed it, says Ukraine's secret service
Ukraine's Security Service said it had detained a woman for leaking military intelligence. The unnamed woman tapped her soldier husband for information and leaked it to a Russian serviceman. She was reportedly promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living when they captured the region. The Ukrainian Security Service...
The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon
Almost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-based TV channel he founded seven months ago, called February Morning, in which they claimed responsibility for the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist and staunch...
Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing
The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
