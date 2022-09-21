Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
VolunteerFest spreads support for non-profits across area
More than 400 volunteers recently took part in several days of action to support more than 20 non-profit partners of Volunteer Fairfax. The event was the culmination of VolunteerFest, which began with a day of service focused on at-home (“virtual”) projects and then continued the weekend of Sept. 17-18 with in-person projects.
sungazette.news
Fairfax school honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ designation
One of Fairfax County’s public schools has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Mosaic Elementary (formerly Mosby Woods Elementary) was one of only seven (six public and one private) schools from Virginia to receive the 2022 honor. Up to 420 schools...
sungazette.news
McLean Project for Arts lauded by Board of Supervisors
McLean Project for the Arts has an action-packed autumn ahead, with a new exhibit opening and 60th-anniversary gala in mid-September, MPAartfest in October and ongoing efforts to build an art center at McLean’s Clemyjontri Park. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors lauded the group’s efforts Sept. 13 with a...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area. •• Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days. •• Fairfax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Vienna takes ‘acting’ title off deputy planning director
Vienna officials recently announced that they had hired Kelly O’Brien, who had been serving as acting deputy director of planning and zoning for most of the past nine months, to continue in that role on a permanent basis. O’Brien, who formerly served as principal planner for the town, got...
sungazette.news
Rotary Club bocce event raises funds for veterans
Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
sungazette.news
School & Military, 9/22/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Sampath Goutham Gokeda of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; Siva Reddy Mekapothula of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Swati Maurya of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Varun Kumar Reddy Cheekolu of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
sungazette.news
Economic-development dept. honored for COVID-rebound efforts
Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Arlington board getting heat over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
sungazette.news
Vienna again wins accolades for budgeting
The Vienna town government for the 28th consecutive year has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in budgeting practices. The local government recently again received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. “We’re honored that our work continues to meet the highest standards set by the...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: I feel like a turncoat … or maybe a refugee
After voting in Arlington County, where election season never stops, for a quarter century, my recent move to Falls Church means a different experience. While Arlington’s ballot this year contains a County Board race, School Board race, congressional race and enough bond referendums to further move the county toward the stratosphere debt-level-wise, the Falls Church absentee ballot has just one item: The 8th District race between Don Beyer, Karina Lipsman and Teddy Fikre.
sungazette.news
Former elected official making mark on board of Airports Authority
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
sungazette.news
Journalist-turned-activist lauded by Arlington Democrats
Some people find it challenging, upon retirement, to divine where their next stage in life will take them. For Cragg Hines, the transition took a mere 24 hours. After wrapping up four decades of work as a professional journalist, Hines in 2007 immediately signed on as a volunteer with the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Beginning with precinct work in the Rock Spring neighborhood, he’s taken on a variety of responsibilities that range from service as the 8th District’s presidential elector (in 2020 for Joe Biden) to election as the local party’s parliamentarian. For those who enjoy the food at Democratic events, Hines also serves as a member of the party’s Kitchen Crew.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Leave 2023 until 2023, por favor
Fairfax County Democrats will be gunning to take out Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) next year, aiming to achieve absolute 10-for-10 Democratic control of the Board of Supervisors and thus eliminate any pesky questions or dissenting votes on the dais. Will it be successful? We’ll see … in good time. But...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Back when we kept calm and carried on
Here’s one from the history file, back this week in 1957. As Scooby Doo might have put it: Ruh-roh! Looks like five possible cases of the feared Asiatic flu have been reported in Arlington County, part of an outbreak that is spanning the globe. And just like our current...
sungazette.news
‘Same-day registration’ not as simple as it sounds
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
sungazette.news
Newest crop of Arlington election officers tapped
The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election. There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 15, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Langley, McLean battle in volleyball
Neighborhood high-school rivals Langley and McLean recently battled it out in girls volleyball action. Langley won, 3-0. CLICK HERE for a volleyball roundup. Enjoy the photos below from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
sungazette.news
Scoring was high at Concorde golf tourney
The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
Comments / 0