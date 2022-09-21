Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
‘Same-day registration’ not as simple as it sounds
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
sungazette.news
Former elected official making mark on board of Airports Authority
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: I feel like a turncoat … or maybe a refugee
After voting in Arlington County, where election season never stops, for a quarter century, my recent move to Falls Church means a different experience. While Arlington’s ballot this year contains a County Board race, School Board race, congressional race and enough bond referendums to further move the county toward the stratosphere debt-level-wise, the Falls Church absentee ballot has just one item: The 8th District race between Don Beyer, Karina Lipsman and Teddy Fikre.
sungazette.news
Arlington board getting heat over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Vienna takes ‘acting’ title off deputy planning director
Vienna officials recently announced that they had hired Kelly O’Brien, who had been serving as acting deputy director of planning and zoning for most of the past nine months, to continue in that role on a permanent basis. O’Brien, who formerly served as principal planner for the town, got...
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• An effort is underway to ban hunting in the county, due to dangers to children. •• The County Board is set to decide if Arlington should regulate taxi service, and if fares should be based on mileage or zones.
sungazette.news
Journalist-turned-activist lauded by Arlington Democrats
Some people find it challenging, upon retirement, to divine where their next stage in life will take them. For Cragg Hines, the transition took a mere 24 hours. After wrapping up four decades of work as a professional journalist, Hines in 2007 immediately signed on as a volunteer with the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Beginning with precinct work in the Rock Spring neighborhood, he’s taken on a variety of responsibilities that range from service as the 8th District’s presidential elector (in 2020 for Joe Biden) to election as the local party’s parliamentarian. For those who enjoy the food at Democratic events, Hines also serves as a member of the party’s Kitchen Crew.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area. •• Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days. •• Fairfax...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Leave 2023 until 2023, por favor
Fairfax County Democrats will be gunning to take out Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) next year, aiming to achieve absolute 10-for-10 Democratic control of the Board of Supervisors and thus eliminate any pesky questions or dissenting votes on the dais. Will it be successful? We’ll see … in good time. But...
sungazette.news
Economic-development dept. honored for COVID-rebound efforts
Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
sungazette.news
Fairfax school honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ designation
One of Fairfax County’s public schools has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Mosaic Elementary (formerly Mosby Woods Elementary) was one of only seven (six public and one private) schools from Virginia to receive the 2022 honor. Up to 420 schools...
sungazette.news
COVID’s current impact puts less stress on local public-health infrastructure
The pandemic continues to roll through Arlington’s population, but at least for the moment, the days when it held the potential to overtax public-health facilities seem to be in the rear-view mirror. “There’s still a lot of COVID out there, but fortunately we have more tools at our disposal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sungazette.news
VolunteerFest spreads support for non-profits across area
More than 400 volunteers recently took part in several days of action to support more than 20 non-profit partners of Volunteer Fairfax. The event was the culmination of VolunteerFest, which began with a day of service focused on at-home (“virtual”) projects and then continued the weekend of Sept. 17-18 with in-person projects.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Back when we kept calm and carried on
Here’s one from the history file, back this week in 1957. As Scooby Doo might have put it: Ruh-roh! Looks like five possible cases of the feared Asiatic flu have been reported in Arlington County, part of an outbreak that is spanning the globe. And just like our current...
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown, Langley battle in volleyball
Rivals Yorktown and Langley high schools recently squared off in Liberty District volleyball action, with Langley winning on the road. See a roundup of Arlington volleyball action HERE and see coverage of Langley’s season to date HERE, and enjoy photos below by Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
sungazette.news
Passengers are back, but cars are fewer in airport garages
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is seeing a slightly lower percentage of vehicles in its parking garages compared to passengers in its terminals than it had during pre-pandemic times. The current vehicle-per-enplanement ratio is running 23 percent at Washington Dulles International Airport, down from 26 percent pre-pandemic. At Ronald Reagan...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Keeping tabs one some spectators
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
sungazette.news
Interesting weekend football matchups on tap
On tap this weekend are a number of interesting high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. One contest is an all-Arlington, Liberty District clash between the Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3 1-0) and host Wakefield Warriors (0-4) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 23. Wakefield has defeated W-L the last five seasons, but will be trying to win for the first time this season.
sungazette.news
Scoring was high at Concorde golf tourney
The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
Comments / 0