yourdailylocal.com
Tidioute Charter Volleyball Knocks Off Venango Catholic; Corry Hands Clarion Second Straight Loss
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – Lexis Drunkenbrod had four kills, four aces, and a set assist to lead Tidioute Charter to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-6) over visiting Venango Catholic. Zaynah Gardner added eight set assists, five digs, three aces, and a kill for the Bulldogs who also got five kills, six aces, seven digs, and a set assist from Brooksten Fors. Callan Patterson also had five aces, two digs, and a kill.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Girls Battle to Draw With Seneca
RUSSELL, Pa. – One hundred minutes weren’t enough as Region 3 contenders Eisenhower and Seneca battled to a 0-0 draw. “I think we played probably to about 90 percent of our capability,” said Eisenhower coach Alex Johnson. “We played a good, hard game but we didn’t do well at communicating early on.”
yourdailylocal.com
Rex’s Hat Trick Powers Warren Offense in Win at Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – Three goals in three minutes helped turn a 1-goal lead into a 4-goal lead, and Warren tacked on four more in an 8-0 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-1 Region 4) led 1-0 at halftime. Just under six minutes into the second half, Warren scored three goals in a span of three minutes, two within 35 seconds of each other, to break the game open. It was the Dragons’ fourth straight victory.
wtae.com
A Western Pennsylvania high school football player is the top rusher in the state
OIL CITY, Pa. — Ninety miles north of Pittsburgh, there’s a junior running back who's quickly turning heads as the top rusher in the state. He’s also nearly leading the nation in the same category. Oil City running back Ethen Knox ran for more than 400 yards...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tennis Clinches Playoff Spot
WARREN, Pa. – A 3-2 Region 2 win over Mercyhurst Prep on Friday at Betts Park guaranteed Warren’s girls’ tennis team a second-place finish in the region and District 10 2A playoff spot. Team members, from left, in front, are Lily Seyler, Maddy McDunn, Ashley Plank, Hannah...
yourdailylocal.com
Bowling Scores Week of Sept. 20
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Jim Swearingen narrowly missed a 600 series in Daybreakers play, while Kellie Johnson went over 500 in Ladies Church League at Valley Bowling Center. DAYBREAKERS: Bob Marasco 222-180-553; Jim Swearingen 200-215-587 LADIES CHURCH LEAGUE: Ginny Barrett 167-454; Kellie Johnson 181-518.
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL Recognizes Meddock for Service
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The players and coaches have come and gone through the years, but one thing has remained constant in the Warren County Youth Football League. The man in the striped shirt. Marty Meddock has been a part of the WCYFL since its inception, ensuring rules and safety...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
WGRZ TV
Frost Advisory issued for parts of WNY, northern Pennsylvania
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the noticeable cooldown since Wednesday evening, temperatures have remained on the cool side, enough so to warrant a Frost Advisory in parts of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. With a mainly clear sky and calm winds, that will allow frost to form tonight in...
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
wesb.com
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
explore venango
Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268
HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
wnynewsnow.com
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
abc23.com
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Weather Forecast Sept. 22
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Today – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 310
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 310 in Young Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 310 (Harmony Road), in Young Township, Jefferson County.
