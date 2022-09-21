Read full article on original website
Related
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
wwnytv.com
Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Elm Street, passed away September 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Kay was born July 23, 1929, in Watertown, daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna (Agnesina) Scordo. She graduated from Watertown High School. On September 17, 1949, she married Frederick C. Benedetto at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the Orange and the Cavaliers. This...
wwnytv.com
John E. Bevens, 86, of State Route 342
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John E. Bevens, 86, of SR-342, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Born in the Town of LeRay on July 18, 1936, he was a son of R. Roy and Dora E. Littlefield Bevens and he was a graduate of Evans Mills High School.
wwnytv.com
Emily J. LaFazia, 88, formerly of Theresa and Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Emily J. LaFazia, 88, formerly of Theresa and Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born on September 30, 1933 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of William and Ethel Joyner VanTassel and attended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Debbie L. Wood, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clayton Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Debbie was born in Watertown May 30, 1959, daughter of Robert J. and Louise J. Phelps Sherman and she graduated from Thousand Islands High School. Her first marriage ended in divorce. On September 30, 1995 she married Keith D. Wood at the Depauville United Methodist Church with Rev. Joseph DeGroote officiating.
wwnytv.com
Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Marie Hewitt, 73, of Antwerp Street, passed away, Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at Upstate Hospital, Comfort Care Unit, Syracuse, NY. Born in Watertown, NY, to Stanley F. and Bernadette M. Lawler Thornton on November 10, 1948. She graduated and from Indian River Central...
wwnytv.com
Pauline Marie Fuse 75, formerly of Connecticut
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pauline Marie Fuse 75, formerly of Connecticut died Monday, September 19, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10:00 Am until the time of the service. Burial will be in Morley Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his wife Carol and four sons, Craig,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Crane Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”
New Twist To Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Halfway Break
FULTON – The traditional 15-minute halfway break at the Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 always delivers intrigue. Be it gamesmanship, guesswork or simply necessary service, more times than not the work performed by race teams changes the complexion of the event. The lap 100 break will be a little more...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
wwnytv.com
Frost advisory for some areas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s November-chilly today and it will be even chillier tonight. Skies will become mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. Temperatures could reach as high as 55, but won’t stay there long. There’s a frost advisory overnight for Lewis County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and the...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
wwnytv.com
Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, educator, world traveler, and well known figure in Clayton’s community life for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Comments / 0