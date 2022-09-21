Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
sungazette.news
Interesting weekend football matchups on tap
On tap this weekend are a number of interesting high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. One contest is an all-Arlington, Liberty District clash between the Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3 1-0) and host Wakefield Warriors (0-4) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 23. Wakefield has defeated W-L the last five seasons, but will be trying to win for the first time this season.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A tough second round
They played the same Twin Lakes Golf Course each round and the conditions were great for all the players. Yet, the second-round scores at the six-team, two-day 36-hole Concorde District high-school golf tournament were higher, some significantly so, for five of the teams, as well as loftier for many of the golfers in the field, as well.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown, Langley battle in volleyball
Rivals Yorktown and Langley high schools recently squared off in Liberty District volleyball action, with Langley winning on the road. See a roundup of Arlington volleyball action HERE and see coverage of Langley’s season to date HERE, and enjoy photos below by Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
sungazette.news
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A different kind of rivalry
In all sports, there are certainly big rivalries within high-school districts and leagues, but there are other such bragging-rights clashes between different conferences as well. That’s the case among four football teams in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference where the Paul VI Catholic Panthers and Bishop Ireton Cardinals are members...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Keeping tabs one some spectators
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
sungazette.news
School & Military, 9/22/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Sampath Goutham Gokeda of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; Siva Reddy Mekapothula of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Swati Maurya of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Varun Kumar Reddy Cheekolu of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
sungazette.news
Fairfax school honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ designation
One of Fairfax County’s public schools has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Mosaic Elementary (formerly Mosby Woods Elementary) was one of only seven (six public and one private) schools from Virginia to receive the 2022 honor. Up to 420 schools...
sungazette.news
McLean Project for Arts lauded by Board of Supervisors
McLean Project for the Arts has an action-packed autumn ahead, with a new exhibit opening and 60th-anniversary gala in mid-September, MPAartfest in October and ongoing efforts to build an art center at McLean’s Clemyjontri Park. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors lauded the group’s efforts Sept. 13 with a...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Back when we kept calm and carried on
Here’s one from the history file, back this week in 1957. As Scooby Doo might have put it: Ruh-roh! Looks like five possible cases of the feared Asiatic flu have been reported in Arlington County, part of an outbreak that is spanning the globe. And just like our current...
sungazette.news
‘Same-day registration’ not as simple as it sounds
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
sungazette.news
Arlington board getting heat over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area. •• Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days. •• Fairfax...
sungazette.news
Rotary Club bocce event raises funds for veterans
Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
sungazette.news
Economic-development dept. honored for COVID-rebound efforts
Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
sungazette.news
Vienna again wins accolades for budgeting
The Vienna town government for the 28th consecutive year has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in budgeting practices. The local government recently again received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. “We’re honored that our work continues to meet the highest standards set by the...
sungazette.news
Vienna takes ‘acting’ title off deputy planning director
Vienna officials recently announced that they had hired Kelly O’Brien, who had been serving as acting deputy director of planning and zoning for most of the past nine months, to continue in that role on a permanent basis. O’Brien, who formerly served as principal planner for the town, got...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: I feel like a turncoat … or maybe a refugee
After voting in Arlington County, where election season never stops, for a quarter century, my recent move to Falls Church means a different experience. While Arlington’s ballot this year contains a County Board race, School Board race, congressional race and enough bond referendums to further move the county toward the stratosphere debt-level-wise, the Falls Church absentee ballot has just one item: The 8th District race between Don Beyer, Karina Lipsman and Teddy Fikre.
sungazette.news
VolunteerFest spreads support for non-profits across area
More than 400 volunteers recently took part in several days of action to support more than 20 non-profit partners of Volunteer Fairfax. The event was the culmination of VolunteerFest, which began with a day of service focused on at-home (“virtual”) projects and then continued the weekend of Sept. 17-18 with in-person projects.
