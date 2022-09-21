ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

sungazette.news

Interesting weekend football matchups on tap

On tap this weekend are a number of interesting high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. One contest is an all-Arlington, Liberty District clash between the Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3 1-0) and host Wakefield Warriors (0-4) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 23. Wakefield has defeated W-L the last five seasons, but will be trying to win for the first time this season.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A tough second round

They played the same Twin Lakes Golf Course each round and the conditions were great for all the players. Yet, the second-round scores at the six-team, two-day 36-hole Concorde District high-school golf tournament were higher, some significantly so, for five of the teams, as well as loftier for many of the golfers in the field, as well.
CHANTILLY, VA
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Yorktown, Langley battle in volleyball

Rivals Yorktown and Langley high schools recently squared off in Liberty District volleyball action, with Langley winning on the road. See a roundup of Arlington volleyball action HERE and see coverage of Langley’s season to date HERE, and enjoy photos below by Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
YORKTOWN, VA
sungazette.news

Langley golfers set records in winning district title

An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A different kind of rivalry

In all sports, there are certainly big rivalries within high-school districts and leagues, but there are other such bragging-rights clashes between different conferences as well. That’s the case among four football teams in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference where the Paul VI Catholic Panthers and Bishop Ireton Cardinals are members...
OAKTON, VA
sungazette.news

Commentary: Keeping tabs one some spectators

It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
BURKE, VA
sungazette.news

School & Military, 9/22/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Sampath Goutham Gokeda of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; Siva Reddy Mekapothula of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Swati Maurya of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Varun Kumar Reddy Cheekolu of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax school honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ designation

One of Fairfax County’s public schools has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Mosaic Elementary (formerly Mosby Woods Elementary) was one of only seven (six public and one private) schools from Virginia to receive the 2022 honor. Up to 420 schools...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

McLean Project for Arts lauded by Board of Supervisors

McLean Project for the Arts has an action-packed autumn ahead, with a new exhibit opening and 60th-anniversary gala in mid-September, MPAartfest in October and ongoing efforts to build an art center at McLean’s Clemyjontri Park. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors lauded the group’s efforts Sept. 13 with a...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Back when we kept calm and carried on

Here’s one from the history file, back this week in 1957. As Scooby Doo might have put it: Ruh-roh! Looks like five possible cases of the feared Asiatic flu have been reported in Arlington County, part of an outbreak that is spanning the globe. And just like our current...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

‘Same-day registration’ not as simple as it sounds

While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Arlington board getting heat over car-tax bills

It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 9/22/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area. •• Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days. •• Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Rotary Club bocce event raises funds for veterans

Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Economic-development dept. honored for COVID-rebound efforts

Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna again wins accolades for budgeting

The Vienna town government for the 28th consecutive year has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in budgeting practices. The local government recently again received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. “We’re honored that our work continues to meet the highest standards set by the...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna takes ‘acting’ title off deputy planning director

Vienna officials recently announced that they had hired Kelly O’Brien, who had been serving as acting deputy director of planning and zoning for most of the past nine months, to continue in that role on a permanent basis. O’Brien, who formerly served as principal planner for the town, got...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: I feel like a turncoat … or maybe a refugee

After voting in Arlington County, where election season never stops, for a quarter century, my recent move to Falls Church means a different experience. While Arlington’s ballot this year contains a County Board race, School Board race, congressional race and enough bond referendums to further move the county toward the stratosphere debt-level-wise, the Falls Church absentee ballot has just one item: The 8th District race between Don Beyer, Karina Lipsman and Teddy Fikre.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
sungazette.news

VolunteerFest spreads support for non-profits across area

More than 400 volunteers recently took part in several days of action to support more than 20 non-profit partners of Volunteer Fairfax. The event was the culmination of VolunteerFest, which began with a day of service focused on at-home (“virtual”) projects and then continued the weekend of Sept. 17-18 with in-person projects.
FAIRFAX, VA

