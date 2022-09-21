Read full article on original website
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros
England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
SkySports
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score in France win as Netherlands close on Nations League finals - round-up
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday. Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal before Giroud, who again showed coach Didier Deschamps he is...
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
SkySports
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte linked with Juventus return - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. Frenkie de Jong has revealed he never wanted to join Manchester United in the summer despite his future at Barcelona being up in the air at the time.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SkySports
Liam Fox: Dundee United appoint Jack Ross' assistant as head coach with East Fife manager Stevie Crawford to join
Liam Fox has been named as the new Dundee United head coach on a two-year deal. Fox was assistant to Jack Ross, who was sacked at the end of August following the 9-0 defeat to Celtic, and has been in interim charge since, winning one of his three games at the helm.
SkySports
Jorge Vilda: Spanish FA standing by head coach as 15 players threaten to quit due to mental health issues
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is standing by women's head coach Jorge Vilda after 15 players emailed them to say they would resign from the national team if he continued to take charge. The emails, which were identical according to the RFEF, said that playing under Vilda was affecting their...
SkySports
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
SkySports
Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards
Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed
With a new structure of TV rights on the horizon for the English football pyramid, finance guru Kieran Maguire believes that Liverpool is showing 'greed' to how the revenue will be split
Gareth Bale takes dig at Real Madrid as he thanks LAFC fans for ‘support’ and ‘making me feel at home’
GARETH BALE says it feels nice to be loved again after the traumatic end to his nine year stay at Real Madrid. And the Wales superstar hopes the regular football he is now getting with Los Angeles FC will put him in great shape to face England at the World Cup.
MLS・
SkySports
Jen Beattie takes Inside The WSL behind the scenes at Arsenal
Jen Beattie gives Inside The WSL a sneak peek behind the scenes at Arsenal's media day. Watch the full episode from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu beats Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer to advance to quarter-finals of Korea Open
Emma Raducanu recorded a straight-sets win over Yanina Wickmayer to reach the quarter-finals of the Korea Open where experienced Pole Magda Linette awaits. The win sets Raducanu up for a quarter-final against Poland's Magda Linette. She eased to a 6-3 7-5 victory over Belgium's Wickmayer in one hour and 40...
SkySports
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
SkySports
Justin Thomas: LIV Golf player complaints over world ranking points 'their own fault'
Justin Thomas says he does not understand complaints from LIV Golf players regarding ranking points, saying "it's their own fault". All 48 players who competed at LIV Golf's event outside Chicago over the weekend sent a joint letter to Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) chairman Peter Dawson urging him to award ranking points to competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series.
GOLF・
SkySports
Lotte Wubben-Moy interview: The England defender cementing the legacy of a historic summer for the Lionesses
The last few months have been a wild ride for Lotte Wubben-Moy. The Arsenal and England defender signed a new contract with the club she has always supported at the end of April, was part of the team that missed out on the Women's Super League title by a point in May and, by the end of July, had a European champions' medal round her neck.
SkySports
How 'identities aligned' for Brian Sorensen and Everton Women with Merseyside derby against Liverpool Women on the horizon
Whatever team may be playing, Evertonians are known for their passionate backing - and it is vital for any new manager or player to understand what motivates that support. It would seem unlikely that a Dane who has never managed outside of his country would understand a club like Everton so instantaneously - but Brian Sorensen appears to have done just that.
SkySports
Manchester United announce £115.5m net loss for 2021/22 season | CEO Richard Arnold: Core mission is to entertain fans
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021/22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m. Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous year. The...
