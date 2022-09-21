ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros

England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards

Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
Justin Thomas: LIV Golf player complaints over world ranking points 'their own fault'

Justin Thomas says he does not understand complaints from LIV Golf players regarding ranking points, saying "it's their own fault". All 48 players who competed at LIV Golf's event outside Chicago over the weekend sent a joint letter to Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) chairman Peter Dawson urging him to award ranking points to competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series.
How 'identities aligned' for Brian Sorensen and Everton Women with Merseyside derby against Liverpool Women on the horizon

Whatever team may be playing, Evertonians are known for their passionate backing - and it is vital for any new manager or player to understand what motivates that support. It would seem unlikely that a Dane who has never managed outside of his country would understand a club like Everton so instantaneously - but Brian Sorensen appears to have done just that.
