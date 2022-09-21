ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

thenewsprogress.com

2 wounded, 2 arrested in local shooting

On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 1:20 a.m., South Hill Police units were notified by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that they had two victims at their station in Lawrenceville with gunshot wounds. One of these victims stated that they had been shot in the area of Old Highway...
cbs17

Tarboro police investigating homicide

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
TARBORO, NC
County
Brunswick County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Ebony, VA
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Two arrested in death of 80-year-old Roxboro grandmother

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman was killed in a home invasion in Person County,according to our partners at WRAL. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Wednesday, after investigating a home in Roxboro, deputies announced two people had been arrested in the death of the woman. One...
ROXBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WITN

WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fire guts school bus

AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX59

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
RICHMOND, IN

