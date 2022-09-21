Read full article on original website
Related
thenewsprogress.com
2 wounded, 2 arrested in local shooting
On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 1:20 a.m., South Hill Police units were notified by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that they had two victims at their station in Lawrenceville with gunshot wounds. One of these victims stated that they had been shot in the area of Old Highway...
Woman arrested after hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
Twenty-four-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
cbs17
Tarboro police investigating homicide
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than...
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 men charged in Durham shooting that killed 2, hurt 2 others
Durham police officers have charged three men in a double murder case that happened back in February.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Two arrested in death of 80-year-old Roxboro grandmother
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman was killed in a home invasion in Person County,according to our partners at WRAL. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Wednesday, after investigating a home in Roxboro, deputies announced two people had been arrested in the death of the woman. One...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Sheriff's Office searching for firearm theft suspect
The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page today that it has warrants out for 36-year-old Brian Ray Maddox, wanted for breaking and entering, grand larceny and larceny of numerous firearms from a residence in the county on Aug. 13. Anyone with information on Maddox's whereabouts may call...
WITN
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
jocoreport.com
Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond
WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fire guts school bus
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
Juvenile arrested, charged with murder of Henrico HS student
A juvenile male is under arrest, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sunday shooting death of another teen in Northern Henrico. The teen suspect has not been identified by police because of his age. He is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home. Seventeen-year-old David Dupree,...
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
Comments / 0