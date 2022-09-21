Novartis To Petition US Supreme Court To Uphold Patent Validity For Multiple Sclerosis Drug, Gilenya
- Swiss drug major Novartis AG NVS plans to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the validity of the Gilenya (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent.
- The decision comes as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) has denied its petition to rehear the decision regarding the patient validity covering a dosing regimen for 0.5mg Gilenya.
- In August 2020, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware issued a favorable decision.
- A permanent injunction was granted against HEC Pharma until the expiration of the '405 patent in December 2027, including pediatric exclusivity.
- After initially upholding the patent in January, the CAFC subsequently ruled in June that it was not valid, opening the door to low-cost competition for Novartis’ third biggest-selling product.
- HEC Pharma was the only remaining Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA filer challenging this patent.
- With the latest decision, HEC and other generic application filers with FDA approval will potentially be able to launch a generic version of 0.5mg Gilenya imminently.
- Regarding the financial impact, Novartis said that with the launch of the generic in the U.S., FY22 sales would be negatively impacted by $0.3 billion. However, it is still forecasting “mid-single digit range growth” in sales and core operating income.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 1.45% at $80.73 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
