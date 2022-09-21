Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Reveals One Thing His DBs are Never Allowed to Do
When it comes to playing defensive back, there's one rule put in place by Saban that prevents the display of emotion.
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Transfer portal breakdown: 9 players off to disappointing starts
There are a handful of higher-profile transfers who have started the season slowly. Yes, it’s only three games, but the production hasn’t been there – at least not yet. While three games seems like a small sample size, the season already is a quarter over; it’ll be a third over after this weekend’s games.
Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
Alabama lands massive commitment from 2023 WR Jalen Hale
Alabama has been able to sustain success on the recruiting trail over the last few months. That success carried over till now as another promising recruit jumped on board with the Tide. On Wednesday, 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale announced that he was committed to Alabama. The Texas native chose the Tide over other schools like Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia.
Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans
Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
ESPN ranks the 33 remaining unbeaten teams in college football
With Week 3 of the college football season complete, there are only a limited amount of undefeated teams remaining. The list will continue to shrink throughout the season but for now, 33 teams have a 0 in the loss column. ESPN decided to break down the 33 undefeated teams, ranking...
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4 schedule of games
We're three weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and now getting into some of the first conference games of the season around the country. Ahead of this weekend's action, let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power ...
Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy
Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
Matayo Uiagalelei Possibly Done with Official Visits, Planning to Hit Up USC Games
As is the case with the vast majority of kids experiencing the recruiting process, plans often change. Uiagalelei hasn't really made any significant changes to his recruiting plans until recently. the planned visits to Alabama and Clemson aren't likely to happen now.
Ex-Alabama player criticizes team’s ‘basic’ offense
A former Alabama wide receiver does not think much of the offense Bill O’Brien has installed for the 2022 team. Mike McCoy, who played for Alabama from 2006 to 2009, was highly critical of the Crimson Tide offense as part of AL.com’s “Head 2 Head” show. McCoy said the team’s play-calling was “basic” so far, and questioned the “elementary” play designs displayed through the first three games.
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Penalty News
On Thursday, it was announced that LSU has been given one year of probation for recruiting violations committed by former assistant coach James Cregg. LSU announced a self-imposed $5,000 fine for its football team. It is also limiting itself to 55 official visits during the 2022-23 academic year. Cregg, meanwhile,...
Hykeem Williams, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, announcing commitment Friday
When it comes to elite wide receivers in the class of 2023, most are already off the board. In fact, 18 of the nation's top 19 pass-catchers have already announced their college commitments. The last holdout? Stranahan High School (Florida) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, the nation's No. ...
CBS Sports shakes up bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports. During Week...
Who’s the celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 4, Tennessee vs. Florida?
The college football season is rolling right along and we’re heading into the fourth week of College GameDay as a rivalry game takes center stage. Florida and Tennessee will square off in the fourth week of the season with a lot of bragging rights on the line along with jockeying in the SEC title race. The Volunteers and Gators are fighting for relevance in the conference and both are ranked but there’s still no reason to believe that either is truly a contender.
Report states Nebraska has ‘wish list’ for head coach
One of the top reporters in college football has filed a new report which says that the Nebraska Cornhuskers have three candidates at the top of their ‘wish list’ for the head football coach vacancy. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that the three candidates Athletic Director Trev Alberts is currently targeting are two college head coaches from the Big 12 and an offensive coordinator in the SEC. These three names shouldn’t be new to Husker fans as all three have been rumored as potential candidates since the job opened more than ten days ago. We’ve written candidates previously in our Coaching...
