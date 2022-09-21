ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Sos#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Sec#Espn#The Georgia Bulldogs#The Texas A M Aggies#Fbs#Mtsu#South Flor
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama player criticizes team’s ‘basic’ offense

A former Alabama wide receiver does not think much of the offense Bill O’Brien has installed for the 2022 team. Mike McCoy, who played for Alabama from 2006 to 2009, was highly critical of the Crimson Tide offense as part of AL.com’s “Head 2 Head” show. McCoy said the team’s play-calling was “basic” so far, and questioned the “elementary” play designs displayed through the first three games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU Penalty News

On Thursday, it was announced that LSU has been given one year of probation for recruiting violations committed by former assistant coach James Cregg. LSU announced a self-imposed $5,000 fine for its football team. It is also limiting itself to 55 official visits during the 2022-23 academic year. Cregg, meanwhile,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
FanSided

Who’s the celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 4, Tennessee vs. Florida?

The college football season is rolling right along and we’re heading into the fourth week of College GameDay as a rivalry game takes center stage. Florida and Tennessee will square off in the fourth week of the season with a lot of bragging rights on the line along with jockeying in the SEC title race. The Volunteers and Gators are fighting for relevance in the conference and both are ranked but there’s still no reason to believe that either is truly a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report states Nebraska has ‘wish list’ for head coach

One of the top reporters in college football has filed a new report which says that the Nebraska Cornhuskers have three candidates at the top of their ‘wish list’ for the head football coach vacancy. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that the three candidates Athletic Director Trev Alberts is currently targeting are two college head coaches from the Big 12 and an offensive coordinator in the SEC. These three names shouldn’t be new to Husker fans as all three have been rumored as potential candidates since the job opened more than ten days ago. We’ve written candidates previously in our Coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy