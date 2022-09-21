Read full article on original website
N.C. 12 remains open; Coastal Flood Warning Issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands;
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable after Friday morning’s 6:30 a.m. high tide, however, moderate to major ocean overwash is now possible for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, per a recent update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Wave runup from powerful swells will bring ocean overwash...
Minor ocean overwash reported in Ocracoke with Thursday evening’s high tide; N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable
Minor ocean overwash was reported in northern Ocracoke Island with Thursday evening’s high tide, however, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews are clearing the roadway, and N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable throughout Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Overwash was not reported on any other stretch of N.C....
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
Outer Banks preps for Hurricane Fiona
Residents and visitors are told to avoid the beach in North Rodanthe in the Outer Banks. This comes as Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hazardous weather conditions.
Manteo commissioners enact zoning amendments, prepare for projects
Town of Manteo commissioners enacted two zoning text amendments to prepare for future projects and reviewed an ordinance for golf cart operation on Sept. 7, 2022. The board entertained an exciting request from commissioner Darrell Collins. During commissioner comments, Collins brought a request from the Pea Island Preservation Society. He...
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Officials say one person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. News outlets report that the town of Southern Shores says...
Glider crashes off the Outer Banks, NC town says. Missing person’s body is found
A second person was rescued, officials said.
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
Hurricane Fiona creates OBX beach hazards
Hurricane Fiona is expected to create dangerous rip currents through the weekend.
Impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected along Outer Banks
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Dare commissioners hear report from tax collector
The Dare County Board of Commissioners tasked tax collector Becky Huff on Sept. 6, 2022 with collecting 2022 real estate and personal property taxes. Taxes are based on the budgeted valuation of $16,312,781,089. For 2022, the real estate and personal property taxes for Dare County and the towns of Kill...
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino
(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
Two more suspects charged in March murder in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two more people in a murder case from March. Officials said Jason Allen Porter, 42, and Amanda Alice Blanton, 33, both of Newport, were arrested Thursday by deputies. Both have been charged with an open count of murder in the death of […]
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
Lake Mattamuskeet meeting set in Swan Quarter
For the first time in more than a year, an in-person public meeting will be held to learn about work taking place to restore Lake Mattamuskeet in Hyde County. The North Carolina Coastal Federation along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Hyde County Government will be hosting the public meeting on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Hyde County Government Complex in Swan Quarter.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of six-week old filly
COROLLA, Currituck County — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that Ceres, a six-week old filly, had to be euthanized due to a severe case of pythiosis. Staff members tried to treat the horse but there were additional challenges with a horse that young. The horse was taken to...
Alice M. Griffith of Elizabeth City, September 21
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
