Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
NFL Twitter blowing UP over Steelers’ George Pickens going full Odell Beckham Jr. on insane catch

Talk about an early contender for catch of the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens decided to back up his pregame talk and show just how capable he is even as a rookie, and he is surely going to draw more eyeballs after his insane grab against the Browns, channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.
NFL Week 3: Steelers lead Browns on Thursday Night Football

Divisional position is at stake Thursday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in the renewal of the long-standing Turnpike Rivalry. Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, and the winner will take over first place in the AFC North (. will have a chance to tie that mark...
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Pro Picks: Browns not among 9 home dogs vs. Steelers

Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3. Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren't among them. The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. Both teams are aiming for a 2-1 start and coming off disappointing losses.
