MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight to Hold Media Briefing to Discuss Enhanced Security Measures at Athletic Events (Livestreamed Wednesday at 2:30pm)

By MCS Staff
 2 days ago
MCPS’s Enhanced Safety Measures for Athletic Events to Take Effect at Friday’s High School Football Games

At a press conference on Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools announced several new safety measures that will be implemented at upcoming sporting events as a result of last week’s incident at Gaithersburg High School that resulted in the Gaithersburg/Northwest High School Football Game being called off following an on-field altercation between the teams, as well as the arrest of five individuals for fights that occurred after the game in Gaithersburg High School’s parking lot. The safety measures include:
Montgomery County Rewrites Sign Ordinance; Updates Allow More Flexibility for Menu Boards and Digital Signs

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Montgomery County Council on Sept. 20 approved the first significant update of the sign section of its Zoning Code to reflect changes requested by County Executive Marc Elrich and the County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS). Among the changes to be allowed by Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-05 will be to create more flexibility for menu board signs associated with drive-through and service windows and increasing the frequency allowed for messages to change on digital signs.
Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
Nonprofits: Apply Now for Student-Refurbished Computer Lab

Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will award a refurbished computer lab to a Montgomery County (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The lab will consist of six reconditioned desktop computers with operating systems, flat panel LCD monitors, keyboards, mice and one printer. Applications can be found on...
MoCo Rec to Host a Variety of Family-Friendly Events This Fall

Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centersand aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15. Noon-3...
Applications Now Being Accepted from Nonprofit Organizations for Grants to Support Security Needs

Applications are now being accepted from nonprofit organizations seeking grants from $800,000 in total funding from Montgomery County’s “Nonprofit Security Grants” program. Information sessions on how to apply will take place in September and October. Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations and facilities that have experienced,...
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
MCPS: Mental Health Awareness Week to Take Place Oct. 10–15

MCPS and the Montgomery County School Psychologists’ Association (MCSPA) will host free virtual events the week of Oct. 10–15 to give youth and families the opportunity to hear from mental health experts on a variety of issues. The weeklong expo will feature daily themes, dynamic speakers and informational videos, as well as two live events: a Waymaking special on student mental health, and a resource fair and Q&A session.
‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration’ Exhibit Begins in Gaithersburg

The City of Gaithersburg welcomes the annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park through November 13, 2022. The exhibit is part of the City’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon returns as the special guest curator for this exhibition. She...
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville

Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
