MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight to Hold Media Briefing to Discuss Enhanced Security Measures at Athletic Events (Livestreamed Wednesday at 2:30pm)

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Montgomery County Council on Sept. 20 approved the first significant update of the sign section of its Zoning Code to reflect changes requested by County Executive Marc Elrich and the County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS). Among the changes to be allowed by Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-05 will be to create more flexibility for menu board signs associated with drive-through and service windows and increasing the frequency allowed for messages to change on digital signs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO