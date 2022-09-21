MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight to Hold Media Briefing to Discuss Enhanced Security Measures at Athletic Events (Livestreamed Wednesday at 2:30pm)

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MoCo Board of Education to Hold Business Meeting, Thursday Sept. 22, 2022
The Board of Education will hold its business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Closed session will begin at 1:00 p.m. Public agenda items will begin at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be cablecast live on Comcast Channel 34 (HD 1071), Verizon Channel 36, RCN channel 89 and the MCPS website.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation
Within a matter of weeks, Melissa Kim, a polarizing figure in District public education, will step down from her role as deputy chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. The post DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
MCPS’s Enhanced Safety Measures for Athletic Events to Take Effect at Friday’s High School Football Games
At a press conference on Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools announced several new safety measures that will be implemented at upcoming sporting events as a result of last week’s incident at Gaithersburg High School that resulted in the Gaithersburg/Northwest High School Football Game being called off following an on-field altercation between the teams, as well as the arrest of five individuals for fights that occurred after the game in Gaithersburg High School’s parking lot. The safety measures include:
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Rewrites Sign Ordinance; Updates Allow More Flexibility for Menu Boards and Digital Signs
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Montgomery County Council on Sept. 20 approved the first significant update of the sign section of its Zoning Code to reflect changes requested by County Executive Marc Elrich and the County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS). Among the changes to be allowed by Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-05 will be to create more flexibility for menu board signs associated with drive-through and service windows and increasing the frequency allowed for messages to change on digital signs.
thegreyhound.org
Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus
Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg High School athletic director accuses Northwest High football coach of assaulting him during brawl
The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School is alleging in a citizen’s complaint filed in Montgomery County District Court that the Northwest High School football team coach assaulted him during a brawl between the two teams during Friday night’s game on the Gaithersburg campus. Gaithersburg High Athletic Director...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
mocoshow.com
Nonprofits: Apply Now for Student-Refurbished Computer Lab
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will award a refurbished computer lab to a Montgomery County (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The lab will consist of six reconditioned desktop computers with operating systems, flat panel LCD monitors, keyboards, mice and one printer. Applications can be found on...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec to Host a Variety of Family-Friendly Events This Fall
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centersand aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15. Noon-3...
David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies
David Harrington, a former Maryland state senator who recently served as the president of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, has died. The post David Harrington, Venerable Prince George’s Lawmaker, Business Leader, Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Applications Now Being Accepted from Nonprofit Organizations for Grants to Support Security Needs
Applications are now being accepted from nonprofit organizations seeking grants from $800,000 in total funding from Montgomery County’s “Nonprofit Security Grants” program. Information sessions on how to apply will take place in September and October. Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations and facilities that have experienced,...
'It's not who we are' | MCPS tightens security after 5 charged at high school football game brawl
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public School officials joined forces Wednesday to announce their future security measures after a brawl broke out at a Friday night football game, leaving four juveniles and a 19-year-old facing charges. MCPS suspended football operations temporarily at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Mental Health Awareness Week to Take Place Oct. 10–15
MCPS and the Montgomery County School Psychologists’ Association (MCSPA) will host free virtual events the week of Oct. 10–15 to give youth and families the opportunity to hear from mental health experts on a variety of issues. The weeklong expo will feature daily themes, dynamic speakers and informational videos, as well as two live events: a Waymaking special on student mental health, and a resource fair and Q&A session.
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
mocoshow.com
‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration’ Exhibit Begins in Gaithersburg
The City of Gaithersburg welcomes the annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park through November 13, 2022. The exhibit is part of the City’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon returns as the special guest curator for this exhibition. She...
rockvillenights.com
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville
Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
