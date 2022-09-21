On Monday, NASA will send a 1,320-pound spacecraft to smash into a never-before-seen asteroid to change the asteroid's trajectory. Does this sound like your typical sci-fi movie plot in which an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and threatening humankind? Well, the targeted Dimorphos asteroid is NOT a threat to humanity in any way. However, this mission is intended to prepare us for that potential threat.

