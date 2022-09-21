ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ZDNet

Artemis launch: NASA gets ready for its next attempt at lift-off

NASA has requested the 23rd and 27th of September for its next attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis mission. Artemis I is the first step in NASA's effort to restart human lunar exploration. This first SLS launch will send an unmanned Orion capsule around the moon to test systems before sending a crew to the moon in 2025 or 2026.
IFLScience

Incredible Photo From The ISS Captures “Space Angel”. What Do You See?

Incredible photos of space from space are not that unusual. From the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), basically everywhere you look is fascinating, strange, or beautiful. Occasionally, however, you get a “wow, er, what even is that?”. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will...
ZDNet

Everything you need to know about NASA's DART mission happening on Monday

On Monday, NASA will send a 1,320-pound spacecraft to smash into a never-before-seen asteroid to change the asteroid's trajectory. Does this sound like your typical sci-fi movie plot in which an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and threatening humankind? Well, the targeted Dimorphos asteroid is NOT a threat to humanity in any way. However, this mission is intended to prepare us for that potential threat.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Apollo: Missions to the Moon Free Online

Best sites to watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon - Last updated on Sep 21, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Apollo: Missions to the Moon on this page.
