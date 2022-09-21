Read full article on original website
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
SpaceX fires up all 6 engines of Starship prototype ahead of orbital test flight (video)
SpaceX fired up the engines of its space-bound Starship prototype Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8) in a dramatic test that also set some of the surrounding landscape ablaze.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
ZDNet
Artemis launch: NASA gets ready for its next attempt at lift-off
NASA has requested the 23rd and 27th of September for its next attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis mission. Artemis I is the first step in NASA's effort to restart human lunar exploration. This first SLS launch will send an unmanned Orion capsule around the moon to test systems before sending a crew to the moon in 2025 or 2026.
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
IFLScience
Incredible Photo From The ISS Captures “Space Angel”. What Do You See?
Incredible photos of space from space are not that unusual. From the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), basically everywhere you look is fascinating, strange, or beautiful. Occasionally, however, you get a “wow, er, what even is that?”. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will...
UAE moon rover, Japanese lander set to launch atop SpaceX rocket in November
A lander developed by Tokyo-based company ispace and a small rover for the United Arab Emirates are now almost ready for their voyage to Earth's nearest neighbor.
Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023
The nation has started its own astronaut program and is working with Axiom Space on a flight that could lift off next year. A Saudi Arabian woman will reach space for the first time next year, if all goes according to plan. The nation announced today (Sept. 22) that it...
ZDNet
Everything you need to know about NASA's DART mission happening on Monday
On Monday, NASA will send a 1,320-pound spacecraft to smash into a never-before-seen asteroid to change the asteroid's trajectory. Does this sound like your typical sci-fi movie plot in which an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and threatening humankind? Well, the targeted Dimorphos asteroid is NOT a threat to humanity in any way. However, this mission is intended to prepare us for that potential threat.
China to launch missions to Jupiter and Uranus as space race with US intensifies
CHINA has revealed plans to explore Jupiter and Uranus in an upcoming mission. The ambitious project has been dubbed Tianwen 4 and will be carried out using two spacecraft. The pair of spacecraft will be launched using China's Long March 5 rocket to investigate Jupiter and Uranus in around 2030.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Apollo: Missions to the Moon Free Online
Best sites to watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon - Last updated on Sep 21, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Apollo: Missions to the Moon on this page.
teslarati.com
SpaceX conducts Starlink demo with JSX 30,000 ft in the air — and gets 100 Mbps
SpaceX has tested the capabilities of Starlink on a JSX regional flight from Burbank to San Jose, California to see just how well the satellite internet system performs in a moving vehicle 30,000 feet in the air. As it turns out, Starlink performs admirably, providing speeds of over 100 Mbps for the plane’s passengers.
