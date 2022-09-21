Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners hear report from tax collector
The Dare County Board of Commissioners tasked tax collector Becky Huff on Sept. 6, 2022 with collecting 2022 real estate and personal property taxes. Taxes are based on the budgeted valuation of $16,312,781,089. For 2022, the real estate and personal property taxes for Dare County and the towns of Kill...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lake Mattamuskeet meeting set in Swan Quarter
For the first time in more than a year, an in-person public meeting will be held to learn about work taking place to restore Lake Mattamuskeet in Hyde County. The North Carolina Coastal Federation along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Hyde County Government will be hosting the public meeting on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Hyde County Government Complex in Swan Quarter.
islandfreepress.org
Minor ocean overwash reported in Ocracoke with Thursday evening’s high tide; N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable
Minor ocean overwash was reported in northern Ocracoke Island with Thursday evening’s high tide, however, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews are clearing the roadway, and N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable throughout Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Overwash was not reported on any other stretch of N.C....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Speed limit changes in place on NC 12
On Sept. 15, 2022, N.C. Department of Transportation crews changed speed limit signs along sections of NC 12 in several parts of Dare and Currituck counties. The speed limits in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Frisco returned to 45 miles per hour from the seasonal speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Outer Banks preps for Hurricane Fiona
Residents and visitors are told to avoid the beach in North Rodanthe in the Outer Banks. This comes as Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hazardous weather conditions.
outerbanksvoice.com
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Forever to livestream sea turtle nest excavation this evening
Local non-profit Outer Banks Forever invites you to join them on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, September 22, to watch biological science technicians from Cape Hatteras National Seashore excavate a sea turtle nest on Ocracoke Island via livestream. During the excavation, technicians will count empty eggshells, collect...
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
Hurricane Fiona creates OBX beach hazards
Hurricane Fiona is expected to create dangerous rip currents through the weekend.
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
wcti12.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of six-week old filly
COROLLA, Currituck County — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that Ceres, a six-week old filly, had to be euthanized due to a severe case of pythiosis. Staff members tried to treat the horse but there were additional challenges with a horse that young. The horse was taken to...
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected along Outer Banks
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories and a beach hazards statement ahead of predicted impacts from Hurricane Fiona. For the coastal flood advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beachfront areas with poor dune structures due to ocean overwash on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Areas of concern include beachfront areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Rodanthe, the eastern edge of Hatteras Village and eastern Ocracoke Island. This advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22 to 8 p.m. Friday.
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, survivors include husband Jon Long; daughter Rae Lynn Long; sons Darren Gibbs...
outerbanksvoice.com
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino
(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
obxtoday.com
Temporary road closure planned for Neptune Drive in KDH on Friday
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 for Neptune Drive at the west side of its intersection with S. Memorial Blvd. for wastewater utility repairs by Basnight Construction. Through traffic on Neptune Drive at the intersection...
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH man arrested in probe of juveniles distributing marijuana in Dare County
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force* executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive, Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team* (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted. During the search of the residence, a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms and U.S Currency was seized.
ourstate.com
A Century of Opulence in the Northern Outer Banks
Standing on the covered patio at Whalehead with a salty breeze blowing gently off Currituck Sound and the faint sound of birds trilling nearby, it’s not hard to imagine what industrialist Edward Collings Knight Jr., and his wife, Marie Louise, experienced as they stood here with the same stunning view in the 1920s when they purchased a four-and-a-half mile stretch of land from the sound to the Atlantic Ocean in the northern Outer Banks and built this Art Nouveau-style mansion.
