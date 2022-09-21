Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
ABJ: Downtown developer offers to pay $300K to move historic home
Intracorp Texas is garnering support for a density bonus that could help it build a 65-story tower in downtown Austin.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
Community members get first look at New Braunfels road redesign
An open house is scheduled for next week.
KSAT 12
Energy costs expected to rise 17% this winter, low-income households will be hit hardest, report finds
SAN ANTONIO – A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) says home heating costs for the upcoming winter season are expected to be 17% higher than last year. The report states that lower-income households will be hit hardest by the additional costs. According to Mark...
$3.4 million wine tasting rooms to begin construction in Fredericksburg
A two-story wine tasting room to begin construction this year.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
UT Tower to receive major renovations for first time in 85-year history
Details have yet to be released.
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
mycanyonlake.com
Comal ISD Names New Superintendent with ‘Whole Child’ Approach to Education
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (CFBISD) Supt. John Chapman will replace Andrew Kim as superintendent of Comal ISD. The announcement came at Comal ISD’s board of trustees meeting Monday. A 21-day, state-mandated waiting period now begins to allow for negotiations and vetting before Chapman officially assumes the position. Kim resigned in...
KSAT 12
Mayor strips Bravo of committee assignments after angry confrontation with Sandoval
San Antonio – District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo has been indefinitely suspended from his council committee assignments and any external appointments following an angry confrontation with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval ahead of the budget vote on Sep. 15. Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with Bravo Friday afternoon and released...
Mayor Nirenberg suspends Bravo from committees, begins probe into behavior
The suspension comes after Bravo brought Councilwoman Ana Sandoval to tears.
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels to begin $4.9M renovation next month
The water park was recently named "World's Best" for a 24th time.
tpr.org
San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm
The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
