ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Antonio Brown, former NFL star, slated for rap show at Whiskey on Water in Worcester

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eo912_0i4ANfKU00

WORCESTER — Antonio Brown, a former professional football player who spent a short time with the Patriots, is slated to give a rap music performance at Whiskey on Water nightclub Thursday night.

Brown has shifted his focus to the music industry.

On eventbrite.com , an entertainment calendar, Whiskey on Water, 97 Water St., is touting a Top 40 hip hop show that will feature DJ Juice and Antonio Brown, among others. The show opens at 8:30 p.m.

In July, Brown performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, shedding light on his post-NFL plans .

Brown was a top receiver for a decade, playing most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, he signed with the Patriots. He played in one game, showing a connection with quarterback Tom Brady, before he was cut from the team .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Antonio Brown, former NFL star, slated for rap show at Whiskey on Water in Worcester

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to Kansas City Power Couple

Everlasting love! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Football
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
B.R. Shenoy

Tom Brady ‘s life advice for young people

Tom BradyCongressman Charlie Crist, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. "I tell this to my kids a lot, let's pick something you love in life. Let's pick a job and a career and a path that you're gonna love because you're gonna want to work hard. And if you work hard at things that you don't enjoy it's not gonna be very fulfilling," Brady said via People Magazine.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy