Antonio Brown, former NFL star, slated for rap show at Whiskey on Water in Worcester

WORCESTER — Antonio Brown, a former professional football player who spent a short time with the Patriots, is slated to give a rap music performance at Whiskey on Water nightclub Thursday night.

Brown has shifted his focus to the music industry.

On eventbrite.com , an entertainment calendar, Whiskey on Water, 97 Water St., is touting a Top 40 hip hop show that will feature DJ Juice and Antonio Brown, among others. The show opens at 8:30 p.m.

In July, Brown performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, shedding light on his post-NFL plans .

Brown was a top receiver for a decade, playing most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, he signed with the Patriots. He played in one game, showing a connection with quarterback Tom Brady, before he was cut from the team .

