CCPS celebrates Grandparents Day

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday, Sept. 16, 22-year-old Cullman native Zak Stewart, a 2018 graduate of Cullman High School, was killed in a workplace shooting in Slidell, Louisiana. The Cullman community has rallied around Stewart’s family, and a donation account has been set up to support them. The account was established at Premier Bank of the South by Southern Medical Equipment, Zak Stewart’s mother, Linda Stewart’s, employer. Contributions can be made at any Premier Bank of the South location. All proceeds will go to help the family take care of expenses during this difficult time. Zak Stewart was tragically killed in what local authorities say was a shooting following an alleged week-long feud with a co-worker. That co-worker, Brian Taylor, 23, has been charged with manslaughter. (www.fox8live.com/2022/09/17/alabama-man-identified-employee-slain-slidell-car-dealership) Stewart was well known throughout the community from his time working as a salesman at Tony Serra Nissan in Cullman. The arrangements for Stewart are as follows: Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. NWA celebration of life funeral service will occur at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO