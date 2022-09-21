ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

CCPS celebrates Grandparents Day

By Cullman City Schools
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7bXv_0i4ANcgJ00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Grandparents from across the community turned out to visit with Cullman City Primary School students earlier this month as part of the annual Grandparents Day celebration, which offers an opportunity for grandparents to visit the school, read stories with their grandchildren and share stories about their lives with young Cullman City Schools learners.

“It is an opportunity for our school community to show their gratitude and respect for this generation,” CCPS Principal Elizabeth Shaddix said. “This year several classes asked grandparents to participate in show and tell. Grandparents were able to bring something from their home and tell the students about it. Some grandparents brought in rotary phones while others brought in cassette tapes. Students enjoyed seeing items from different generations.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE personnel report

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) released its personnel report from its Sept. 15 meeting.  The following resignations were accepted:  Frances A. Smith Central Office ESSER Account Manager Stephanie A. Crider Good Hope Primary School (GHPS) Teacher Rebecca B. Glass Welti School Custodian  The following leaves of absence were accepted:  Brittney Maddox Cold Springs Elementary School (CSES) Behavior Support Assistant Sydney G. Shumaker CSES Teacher Kathryn A. Taylor Fairview Middle School (FMS) Teacher Haleigh M. Harbison GHPS Teacher  Lexi L. Sullivan Holly Pond High School (HPHS) Teacher Carrie B. Ferrell Parkside School Teacher Abby Williams Vinemont Elementary School (VES) Teacher  The following conditional appointments were approved:  Rebecca Willoughby Cullman Child...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Cullman, AL
Society
Cullman, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Education
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Cullman, AL
Education
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE honors poster winner, approves budget

CULLMAN, Ala. – At Thursday afternoon’s Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) meeting, Fairview Elementary School student Shannon “Perry” Means was recognized for winning the Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District poster contest and winning the second- and third-grade prize in the Alabama Association of Conservation Districts (AACD) Area 1 poster contest. The dutiful student led the CCBOE in the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the meeting.  A presentation by Schneider Electric, updating progress on construction projects throughout the school system, was given and was an apropos start to the second budget hearing for the district, highlighting the work...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Play bingo at Sacred Heart during Oktoberfest!

Sacred Heart School Principal Shawna Norman and her husband show the way to the upcoming bingo games which will be offered to the Cullman community as part of the city’s Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1.  The fast-moving games with countless prizes galore will start at 10 a.m. and go “until?” in the Family Life Center on the Sacred Heart Church/School campus in downtown Cullman.  Everyone is invited to enjoy the air-conditioned facilities while taking part in the annual celebration of our German heritage at the Festhalle.   Funds raised will benefit the school’s Christian Catholic educational program from K-3 through sixth grade. All students are welcome.  For further information on the award-winning educational establishment, please contact the school office at 256-734-4563.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Donations being accepted for family of Zak Stewart

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday, Sept. 16, 22-year-old Cullman native Zak Stewart, a 2018 graduate of Cullman High School, was killed in a workplace shooting in Slidell, Louisiana. The Cullman community has rallied around Stewart’s family, and a donation account has been set up to support them. The account was established at Premier Bank of the South by Southern Medical Equipment, Zak Stewart’s mother, Linda Stewart’s, employer. Contributions can be made at any Premier Bank of the South location. All proceeds will go to help the family take care of expenses during this difficult time. Zak Stewart was tragically killed in what local authorities say was a shooting following an alleged week-long feud with a co-worker. That co-worker, Brian Taylor, 23, has been charged with manslaughter. (www.fox8live.com/2022/09/17/alabama-man-identified-employee-slain-slidell-car-dealership) Stewart was well known throughout the community from his time working as a salesman at Tony Serra Nissan in Cullman. The arrangements for Stewart are as follows: Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. NWA celebration of life funeral service will occur at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Library Oktoberfest scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6

CULLMAN, Ala. – To help celebrate Oktoberfest and get the community involved in its local history and heritage, the Cullman County Public Library has teamed up with sponsor Nomadic Threads to put on a scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6. The hunt will take place between the Warehouse District, Cullman City Hall, the Cullman County Museum and the library. Each object to be found will be within walking distance with some inside businesses and others outside. There will be six clues given that hunters will need to find the answers to. Each clue will have something to do with Cullman trivia. Once they...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Grandparents Day#Localevent#Parade#Linus K12#Ccps#Cullman City Schools
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Let’s go bananas for sweet Hannah!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Hannah.  Hannah is a beautiful 2-year-old shepherd mix who is a quick learner and loves to be engaged in her environment and the people in it. She enjoys playing with other members of the canine pack in the yard and has good manners on her leash.  The smile on Hannah’s face will melt your heart. She has a healthy appetite and is ready to join you as your faithful companion, on hikes or curled up at your feet.  Hannah’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Last week’s highlighted Pet of the Week, precious Gracie girl, has been adopted into a loving family.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people

CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park.   The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter.   The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents’ memory alive and well.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Education
The Cullman Tribune

Hands-on STEM Day at Cullman City Primary School

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Primary School (CCPS) students had a hands-on day of learning Friday with various STEM stations step up around the school’s campus. The kindergarten and first-grade students rotated through more than 10 stations learning about science, technology, engineering and math through innovative projects tailored to their ages.   Perhaps the biggest hit among the youngsters was the lesson by Rachel Dawsey and Markus Doering of the North Alabama Agriplex who concluded their session with a visit from an Eastern box turtle and their Peter rabbit. Students delighted in seeing, touching and learning about the animals, who each serve a vital role in the ecosystem.  In addition to the lessons being taught, STEM education at a young age promotes problem-solving, creativity and even fine motor skills development. The young students at CCPS learned about robotics, coding, osmosis and air-powered cars. These activities aid in their attainment of critical thinking, decision-making and communication skills.  Simple STEM activity items for home are available online, or you can ask your child’s teacher for ideas to continue the thirst for knowledge at home.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Students have eye for ‘Mystery Science’ in Cullman City Schools

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at East Elementary School are getting to delve into the more mysterious corners of the science curriculum, thanks to an Operation Round-Up grant that helped fund membership in the Mystery Science curriculum for hands-on lessons and projects.East Elementary School fourth-grade teacher April Dean wrote the grant for the $1,200 membership in the program, which is benefiting almost 600 students at the school. Mystery Science is a supplemental science resource that features engaging videos and experiments based on grade-level standards. Every lesson is based on a question, which is designed to engage students’ natural curiosity. The experiments...
CULLMAN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Bankston Motor Homes hosts grand opening

Photo: Governor Kay Ivey (pictured at center) cuts a ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Bankston Motor Homes at its new location in Attalla on Friday, September 16. She is joined by Attalla Mayor Larry Means (center, right of Ivey) and Bankston Motor Homes Founder Harrison Bankston (center, left of Ivey), as well as local officials, supporters and Bankston family members. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger)
ATTALLA, AL
WAFF

Albertville man indicted for murder

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder. In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000. Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett. A...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

For the community: Chambers holds 2nd annual fall festival

CULLMAN, Ala. – Chambers Farm and Garden Supply held its second annual fall festival Saturday, continuing its effort to bring the community and its customers together. Judy Snead of Snead’s Farmhouse was an organizer of the event, which had a strong turnout for its first year and an even bigger showing this year. In all, 63 vendors set up booths with arts and crafts and food items for sale. There were plenty of kids’ activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a balloon artist. Eight different vendors brought animals to create a petting zoo with pigs, goats, ducks and chickens. Most of...
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Electric Co-op holds 86th annual meeting; no changes to board of trustees

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative members participated in its 86th annual meeting on Saturday at Northbrook Baptist Church, enjoying free entertainment by the Cotton Pickin’ Kids and the Avenue G Band, hot dogs served by the Fairview High School Band Boosters, inflatables, a health fair, presentations, and, most importantly, voting for the only contested position on the board of trustees.  While three positions on the board were on the ballot, two were uncontested. Sheila Sizemore, representing District 2, and James Fields Jr., representing District 3, ran unopposed. All terms are for three years.  Sizemore retired last year from Peoples Bank after...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests this week, including:   Monday, Sept. 19  Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope community.   Justina Briann Guthery, 30, of Baileyton, was identified as the driver.   A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Guthery was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.   ——-  Deputies conducted a pedestrian check in the Vinemont area.   Deputies identified Patrick O’Neal Henry, 25, of Vinemont, and determined he had outstanding warrants.   A search of his person also allegedly yielded narcotics.   Henry was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, aggravated child abuse (failure to appear warrant) and child abuse (failure to appear warrant).   Wednesday, Sept. 21  Deputies arrested Walter Neal Thompson, 37, of Albertville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including burglary, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.   Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry continues to commend the efforts of the diligent law enforcement officers working to keep the community safe. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy