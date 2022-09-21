CCPS celebrates Grandparents Day
CULLMAN, Ala. – Grandparents from across the community turned out to visit with Cullman City Primary School students earlier this month as part of the annual Grandparents Day celebration, which offers an opportunity for grandparents to visit the school, read stories with their grandchildren and share stories about their lives with young Cullman City Schools learners.
“It is an opportunity for our school community to show their gratitude and respect for this generation,” CCPS Principal Elizabeth Shaddix said. “This year several classes asked grandparents to participate in show and tell. Grandparents were able to bring something from their home and tell the students about it. Some grandparents brought in rotary phones while others brought in cassette tapes. Students enjoyed seeing items from different generations.”
