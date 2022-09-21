Read full article on original website
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway
An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
My twin died by suicide. I’ve been too ashamed to talk about it – until now.
I haven’t been able to talk about my brother because of my guilt and shame in not being able to help him. But I want to find ways to help others.
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
One of my happiest memories is giving birth to another couple's baby
If you’ve ever been in the waiting room of a fertility clinic, you know that the anxiety is palpable. It’s not a place of small talk or chatter — it’s a lot of people nervously scrolling their social feeds or scanning their inboxes — and it’s definitely not the place to strike up a conversation. But somehow, in the spring of 2020 while in the waiting room of a fertility clinic in Boston, I did just that with a woman named Kristen. We discovered that we had one unusual thing in common: We were both planning to carry someone else’s baby.
Southwest flight gives passengers ukulele lessons
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you get on an airplane, are you the kind of person who would like to put on noise-canceling headphones and pop a melatonin? Or would you prefer to play a ukulele alongside fellow passengers? People on a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were surprised with a free ukulele and in-flight lesson. No word on how this affected alcohol sales to the people who were not playing. It's MORNING EDITION.
Jonathan Rockefeller brings Sesame Street to life Off-Broadway
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Gabrielle, singing) Put your hand on your belly, belly, if you're nervous and your legs are like jelly. Breathe in through your nose. Look - your belly grows. And out your mouth a breath goes. INSKEEP: Maybe adults could use that too. The song "Belly Breathe"...
Extreme heat, flooding and wildfires: How climate change supercharged the weather
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today marks the end of summer, another summer of extreme weather. This one ended with a catastrophic hurricane, Fiona. August brought extreme rain and flooding in eastern Kentucky and Saint Louis. Flooding caused a drinking water crisis in Jackson, Miss. In many places, rainfall amounts that previously would have taken days poured down in a matter of hours. Parts of the West have been experiencing the opposite extreme - drought and massive fires. The principal climate scientists at the Union of Concerned Scientists says some scientists have started to refer to the warm season as danger season.
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
A Migrant Resource Center is in the spotlight after the Martha's Vineyard incident
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio, the Migrant Resource Center in the Texas City has been pushed into the spotlight. Texas Public Radio contributor Yvette Benavides reports. YVETTE BENAVIDES, BYLINE: On a recent evening, a Venezuelan family of six sits outside...
Many Americans have recently gotten raises. But the bigger paychecks are an illusion
Nearly two-thirds of Americans have gotten pay raises recently, according to a new poll from NPR and Marist. Where is that money going?. How many American workers have received a raise over the past couple of years? NPR teamed up with PBS NewsHour and Marist to find out, conducting a nationwide survey. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has the numbers.
You could get paid $50,000 to move to Iceland and enjoy life
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How'd you like to earn 50,000 bucks for just enjoying life? The Icelandic yogurt company Siggi says it'll pay someone to move to Iceland. You'd run the business' social media accounts and experience Iceland's new four-day workweek. Now, to qualify, you'd need to be a solid writer, a pretty good photographer, have a valid passport. And perhaps most importantly, you must want to live a simple life and enjoy nature. It's MORNING EDITION.
In Puerto Rico, people rush to eat and share avocados knocked off trees by hurricane
Hurricane Fiona knocked many of Puerto Rico's avocados off their trees. In the days since the storm, everywhere you go, people are scrambling to eat and give away avocados before they rot. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Hurricane Fiona pummeled Puerto Rico last weekend, many of the island's avocado trees lost...
Migration Policy Institute discusses which states shoulder the burden of immigration
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Muzaffar Chishti a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, about the impact of immigration policy on U.S. communities. The Texas Senator Ted Cruz once said on this program that politics is storytelling. Today, we check the facts behind the story of immigration. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arranged to fly asylum-seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. And he justified that in a divisive way, saying that blue states should share the problem of immigration.
Invisibilia
From NPR, this is INVISIBILIA. I'm Yowei Shaw. So when I first heard about today's story, I was like, wow, so many communities are facing this problem. And it's a problem we hear a lot about these days. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Communal trauma, racial, cultural trauma. UNIDENTIFIED...
A kindergartener's review of his packed lunch is raising money to fight hunger
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Anyone can get 15 seconds of fame. Abe Ndege earned his by reviewing the lunch his mom made for his first day of kindergarten. On video, he told her the butter and jelly sandwich was terrible. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ABE NDEGE: Mommy?. RICKI WEISBERG:...
New report finds 'shocking' levels of lead in Chicago water
From 2016 to 2021, Chicago's Department of Water Management conducted a study. They invited people in the country's third most populous city to test their water for lead. The city released the data but never shared a public analysis on how safe the drinking water is. Now several journalists with The Guardian have analyzed Chicago's water quality study, and some water engineers call the results shocking. Taylor Moore and Erin McCormick join us to share more of their reporting for The Guardian - good to have you both here.
Pope appeals to the young to save the planet, find peace
Pope Francis, visiting Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint who was close to nature, called on Saturday for “courage” in abandoning fossil fuels and lamented that older generations didn't know how to protect the planet and secure peace,He told young people he was pinning his hopes on their efforts in working to save the planet and to make the world’s economy more attentive to the poor. During his brief visit Saturday to the hill town in central Italy, Francis spoke to a gathering of some 1,000 young people, some of them young economists. Others are involved in efforts...
Encore: Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought and climate change and decades of fire suppression and cattle grazing. The trees' acorns have been a culinary resource for the Apache peoples in the region. And as Melissa Sevigny with member station KNAU reports, Apache tribes are leading an initiative to try to save them.
The heartbreak and cost of losing a baby in America
The day after his 8-month-old baby died, Kingsley Raspe opened the mail and found he had been sent to collections for her care. That notice from the collections agency involved a paltry sum, $26.50 — absurd really, given he'd previously been told he owed $2.5 million for treatment of his newborn's congenital heart defect and other disorders.
When my kids left home, jumping on a trampoline saved me. Then it broke
It was during quarantine that I fell in love with my trampoline. (Or, some might say, I fell under its spell.) Previous to that, it was my daughters’ trampoline. We had surprised them with it years earlier as a school’s-out-it’s-summer kind of thing. The trampoline was a huge hit. The girls jumped together, they jumped separately. They had competitions, for which I was the diplomatic judge. Too diplomatic, they complained. When their friends came over, they went straight to it. They jumped with their cousins when they came for holidays. There were late-night jumps with flashlights. Sometimes I’d look down the hill our house sits on to the trampoline and they’d just be lying there, looking up at the sky. Or in more recent years, with boyfriends. But during the early days of COVID, they weren’t interested. They were older: a high school senior and a college graduate who never in a million years expected to be coming home to live with us again.
