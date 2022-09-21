ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asahi Kasei Introduces New XYRON™ mPPE Grades – Versatile Materials for Improved Efficiency of 5G Applications

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBhl9_0i4ANTge00

NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

To meet the increasing demand for materials that boost the efficiency of 5G applications, Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, is currently introducing new grades of its modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON™ to the European and North American markets. The combination of PPE with other polymers such as polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) or polystyrene (PS) allows this family of high-performance compounds to feature a broad range of properties, exceeding those of conventional materials used for telecommunication applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005167/en/

The recycled PET/PPE alloys use approximately 40% post-consumer recycled resins – recovered from PET bottles and other items – while retaining excellent mechanical properties and lower dielectric properties than PBT and GF materials (available in the US, China, India and Japan). In addition, XYRON™ grades for MID (molded interconnected device) antennas feature low dielectric permittivity, low loss tangent and high hydrolysis resistance. Simulation results indicate that the use of these materials in MID antennas can improve total efficiency by as much as 1 dB compared to the polycarbonate (PC) materials conventionally used for this purpose. (Graphic: Business Wire)

5G networks are expected to offer maximum data transmission speeds about 10 times greater than those of 4G networks. Compared to their predecessors, 5G networks also use higher-frequency electromagnetic signals than previous network generations. However, this comes at a cost. As signal speeds increase, the strength of the signal becomes exponentially weaker, so high-frequency signals like 5G suffer much greater loss than lower-frequency signals like 4G, thus have greater difficulty in reaching their intended destinations. This poses challenges for network connectivity and can serve as an obstacle to ensuring reliable communication. For this reason, 5G networks require more base stations than previous generations, and 5G smartphone terminals must incorporate higher-performance radio systems to ensure reliability and satisfaction.

MID antennas for 5G-compliant smartphones

XYRON™ grades for MID (molded interconnected device) antennas feature low dielectric permittivity, low loss tangent and high hydrolysis resistance. Simulation results indicate that the use of these materials in MID antennas can improve total efficiency by as much as 1 dB compared to the polycarbonate (PC) materials conventionally used for this purpose. This enables operation at higher frequencies and more advanced device functionality, alleviating design space constraints to facilitate.

Antenna covers for 5G base stations

Antenna covers – the outermost layers of antenna assemblies – require lightweight, weather-resistant materials with low dielectric permittivity to improve electromagnetic-wave transmissivity. To date, antenna covers have typically been made from PC or similar materials, which hinders dielectric properties. Asahi Kasei is currently developing a XYRON™ grade with low dielectric permittivity, as well as excellent hydrolysis and shock resistance that is available in all colors and is compliant with the UL94V-0 flame-retardance standard.

Asahi Kasei is also developing additional XYRON™ grades for various types of equipment covers, including grades with high weatherability, that resist color changes induced by prolonged light exposure.

RF cavity filters for 5G base stations

Base stations commonly incorporate large numbers of metal or ceramic radio frequency (RF) filters that increase system weight, leading to a more complicated installation and operating losses. The greater density of base stations required for 5G networks makes these factors even more important and creates an urgent demand for lighter-weight components.

XYRON™ grades for RF filters – specifically designed for applications to RF cavity filters in 5G base stations – offer high heat resistance, good plating properties, and low linear-expansion coefficients comparable to those of metallic materials, facilitating the industry’s transition to resin-based RF filters.

Recycled PET/PPE alloys for 5G smartphone terminal chassis

Remaining committed to developing innovative materials for sustainable societies, Asahi Kasei is also introducing recycled PET/PPE alloys, which allow bonding to metals, for 5G smartphone terminal chassis as a new addition to the XYRON™ family, especially for the Chinese, US, Indian and Japanese markets. The new recycled grades combine PPE with various recycled resins to yield more sustainable manufacturing without sacrificing the high performance of these unique materials.

The recycled PET/PPE alloys use approximately 40% post-consumer recycled resins – recovered from PET bottles and other items – while retaining excellent mechanical properties and lower dielectric properties than PBT and GF materials.

Asahi Kasei will exhibit its XYRON™ grades for 5G applications October 19-26 at the upcoming K 2022, “The World’s No. 1 Trade Show for Plastics and Rubber,” in Düsseldorf Germany (Hall 8a, Booth E23).

Learn more about Xyron’s 5G capabilities.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005167/en/

CONTACT: Company Contact North America:

Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Jon Todd

39475 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Suite 201, Novi, MI 48377

E-mail: AKA-info@ak-america.comCompany Contact Europe:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

E-mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY MOBILE/WIRELESS GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS RECYCLING OTHER ENERGY AUTOMOTIVE UTILITIES MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY 5G GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS INTERNET CLIMATE CHANGE HARDWARE ENVIRONMENT BUILDING SYSTEMS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY URBAN PLANNING BATTERIES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Asahi Kasei

PUB: 09/21/2022 07:30 AM/DISC: 09/21/2022 07:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer

Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
CHEMISTRY
Benzinga

Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC

Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to increasing research and development activities and innovations which is strengthening the automotive industry worldwide. Similarly, with a huge capital investment in automotive technology, several manufacturers are focusing on light weight vehicles to decrease the fuel consumption and low emission.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Sustainable production of hydrogen with high purity from methanol and water at low temperatures

Carbon neutrality initiative has stimulated the development of the sustainable methodologies for hydrogen generation and safe storage. Aqueous-phase reforming methanol and H2O (APRM) has attracted the particular interests for their high gravimetric density and easy availability. Thus, to efficiently release hydrogen and significantly suppress CO generation at low temperatures without any additives is the sustainable pursuit of APRM. Herein, we demonstrate that the dual-active sites of Pt single-atoms and frustrated Lewis pairs (FLPs) on porous nanorods of CeO2 enable the efficient additive-free H2 generation with a low CO (0.027%) through APRM at 120"‰Â°C. Mechanism investigations illustrate that the Pt single-atoms and Lewis acidic sites cooperatively promote the activation of methanol. With the help of a spontaneous water dissociation on FLPs, Pt single-atoms exhibit a significantly improved reforming of *CO to promote H2 production and suppress CO generation. This finding provides a promising path towards the flexible hydrogen utilizations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#European Union#Asahi Kasei Introduces#Mppe Grades#New York D Sseldorf#Germany Tokyo#Japanese#North American#Pet Ppe#Pbt
Nature.com

Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing

Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
ENGINEERING
solarpowerworldonline.com

LONGi’s new 54-cell module is 415 W and less than 50 lbs

LONGi will launch a new solar module for the U.S. residential and commercial markets today at the RE+ show. The new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, based on the M10/182-mm-monocrystaline wafer, will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module and then as a bifacial module. This new 54-cell module is based on the same technology used in the company’s large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC

Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon fiber is a high strength, low weight, high stiffness, conductive to electricity, and is one of the most corrosion and heat resistant material. Growing demand for lightweight products from aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries and minimizing carbon emissions are driving the market growth. Whereas, the growing building and construction sector in the emerging country is also driving the market growth. As carbon fiber is used primarily in the strengthening and reinforcement of concrete, steel, timber, and masonry.
MARKETS
The Independent

Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels

Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
notebookcheck.net

US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report

Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
POLITICS
ship-technology.com

63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark

The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer

Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
nextbigfuture.com

Zinc Iron Stationary Flow Batteries

Shanghai-based WeView has raised US$56.5 million in several rounds of financing to commercialize the zinc-iron flow battery energy storage systems technology originally developed by ViZn Energy Systems. WeView plans to invest around RMB10 billion (US$1.4 billion) in its technology over the next five years, building a 5GW factory, research &...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Yen spikes after Japan intervention, stocks slump

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen spiked higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's strong stance on rates the day before roiled the outlook for bonds and stocks while forcing Japan to intervene in FX markets to support its currency for the first time since 1998.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Steadybit wants developers involved in chaos engineering before production

Steadybit, a German startup, wants to put it in reach of more developers by building these tests into the development pipeline. Today, the company announced the general availability of its chaos engineering product. Steadybit co-founder and CEO Benjamin Wilms says that by pushing back chaos testing into the development pipeline,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 8:18 a.m. GMT

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach. BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese scientific ship bristling with surveillance equipment docked in a Sri Lankan port. Hundreds of fishing boats anchored for months at a time among disputed islands in the South China Sea. And ocean-going ferries, built to be capable of carrying heavy vehicles and large loads of people. All are ostensibly civilian ships, but experts and uneasy regional governments say they are part of a Chinese civil-military fusion strategy, little concealed by Beijing, that enhances its maritime capabilities. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count, and has been rapidly building new warships as part of a wider military expansion.
CHINA
Nature.com

Superconducting quantum circuit of NOR in quantum annealing

The applicability of quantum annealing to various problems can be improved by expressing the Hamiltonian using a circuit satisfiability problem. We investigate the detailed characteristics of the NOR/NAND functions of a superconducting quantum circuit, which are the basic building blocks to implementing various types of problem Hamiltonians. The circuit is composed of superconducting flux qubits with all-to-all connectivity, where direct magnetic couplers are utilized instead of the variable couplers in the conventional superconducting quantum circuit. This configuration provides efficient scalability because the problem Hamiltonian is implemented using fewer qubits. We present an experiment with a complete logic operation of NOR/NAND, in which the circuit produces results with a high probability of success for arbitrary combinations of inputs. The features of the quantum circuit agree qualitatively with the theory, especially the mechanism for an operation under external flux modulation. Moreover, by calibrating the bias conditions to compensate for the offset flux from the surrounding circuit, the quantum circuit quantitatively agrees with the theory. To achieve true quantum annealing, we discuss the effects of the reduction in electric noise in quantum annealing.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy