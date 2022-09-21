ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hell’s Kitchen Facebook Group Summons Guardian Angels to Patrol Streets

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 2 days ago

A group of West Siders has called on citizen-led vigilante group the Guardian Angels to monitor the streets of Hell’s Kitchen, citing security concerns in the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpdBI_0i4AMqgc00
Guardian Angels Smoker (left) and Josh Penner on patrol in Hell’s Kitchen this week. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Members of the Guardian Angels volunteer group, which was founded in 1979 by former New York City Republican Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa , were stationed on W49th Street Monday evening and spoke to W42ST about their newly formed Hell’s Kitchen beat.

“My patrol, which is based on the Upper West Side, is going to be here every Wednesday night until it gets cold,” said Guardian Angels member Josh Penner. He told W42ST that their presence had been requested by several members of the 6,000-person Hell’s Kitchen Neighbors community Facebook group after several violent incidents in the area .

Josh and co-Guardian Angel Smoker told W42ST that the group had been coordinating with the group’s administration to patrol different areas of the neighborhood each week, and were stationing themselves outside small businesses upon request. “Last week we visited a restaurant [Don Giovanni] that asked for our help on W44th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue.”

“The administrators of the Facebook group have certain people that they talk to and we’re happy to go wherever they suggest,” he added. He hopes their presence will inspire Hell’s Kitchen locals to form their own security group. “My goal is to eventually get enough local volunteers to make their own group — we have a few people who will hopefully show up this Wednesday and we hope to grow that.”

Despite posts from the Hell’s Kitchen Neighbor group about a lack of police presence in the area, the Guardian Angels told W42ST that they were “encouraged by the police presence” in the area. “We haven’t seen any open acts of violence,” said Josh. “You obviously see drug use here and there but it’s no worse than what we see up in West Harlem or in the West 60s through the West 90s.”

Josh said that the Guardian Angels “try not to provoke any incidents and de-escalate as much as we can” but the group has, in recent years, gained a reputation for the opposite. In February 2021, Assembly candidate Patrick Boblin recorded a video of several members of the group harassing and physically assaulting protestors from a march at Stonewall, citing the Angels as an unofficial arm of NYPD violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdEjr_0i4AMqgc00
Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa campaigning in Hell’s Kitchen during last year’s mayoral campaign. Photo: Phil O’Brien

“The Guardian Angels have stalked my very block, harassed me and neighbors for abolition work when we’ve asked them to go. We’ve told them to leave and they instead assert their ‘right’ to intimidate us and our at-risk neighbors. Tonight they escalated to violence after following Stonewall,” wrote Boblin.

“For years Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa has drifted rightward, while maintaining close ties to police and electeds like Queens DA Melinda Katz. We can only assume police know who the leader of Guardian Angels is and are letting the gang operate in the open,” he added. “Add together NYPD members participating in the insurrection, NYPD’s harsh treatment of assumed Black and Latine ‘gang members’, while letting ‘crime prevention’ patrols with no real training perform ‘citizens arrests’ on our MTA and we’re allowing a militia to express their discretion.”

Boblin concluded: “When do we treat the Guardian Angels, real-life boogeymen of 80s fear mongering, like we said we would treat gangs during the ‘tough on crime’ era? They now have embroidered uniforms. It’s a brazen performance of systemic inequality, just because there’s a white man at the helm.”

Sliwa, still at the helm of the organization, has also come under fire for making racist and sexist remarks towards elected officials, and for admitting that the Guardian Angels faked crimes around town to drum up publicity .

Prior to the mayoral election last November, Adams campaign representative Evan Thies told the New York Times: “Curtis Sliwa destroyed his credibility long ago when he admitted he faked a kidnapping and other crimes for publicity and regularly spewed vile comments that mocked the diversity of New York. Every word that comes out of his mouth is either wrong or offensive or both.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3at1WT_0i4AMqgc00
Guardian Angels Smoker (left) and Josh Penner on patrol in Hell’s Kitchen this week. Photo: Phil O’Brien

W42ST has reached out to an administrator of the Hell’s Kitchen Neighbors Facebook group for comment and will update if we hear back.

The post Hell’s Kitchen Facebook Group Summons Guardian Angels to Patrol Streets appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

Related
W42ST.nyc

The Fight to Keep Hell’s Kitchen Whole Goes On as New NYC Map is Rejected

In a surprise turnaround, members of the New York City Redistricting Commission have voted against sending newly drawn maps that would largely restore sweeping neighborhood changes for approval to the City Council — as local activists implored the group to keep Hell’s Kitchen whole in the face of newly released drafts shaving blocks off the […] The post The Fight to Keep Hell’s Kitchen Whole Goes On as New NYC Map is Rejected appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept

The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault at Manhattan restaurant

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help find the suspect who bashed a diner with a chair at a Manhattan restaurant. It happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at 58th Street and 9th Avenue. The diner, 66, was seated outdoors when the suspect came walking up the street. As surveillance video shows, the suspect picked up a chair outside and suddenly threw it at the victim. The victim dropped his phone while defending himself in the attack, which left him with a broken arm. The suspect grabbed the victim's phone and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Melinda Katz
NY1

Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'

The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Nypd#Facebook Group#West Siders#The Guardian Angels#Republican#Ny Guardian Angels#Hells Kitchen
WGAU

Dismembered body found in two suitcases

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police officers in Brooklyn made a grisly discovery when they were sent on a wellness check. The officers were at a sixth-floor apartment on Linwood Street in East New York City on Wednesday afternoon to check on a 22-year-old woman, WNBC reported. Tenants had reported a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022

A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
MTA
thevillagesun.com

Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church

The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
721
Followers
317
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy