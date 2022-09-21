ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Biden Revisits His Interview Answer Declaring 'The Pandemic Is Over'

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfvU6_0i4AMcZg00

President Joe Biden on Tuesday revisited his recent comments declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.

Speaking at a New York City fundraiser held for two Democratic groups and attended by celebrities including Robert De Niro, the president appeared reassuring on COVID-19, encouraging attendees to get vaccinated.

“By the way, if you haven’t gotten your boosters, get them,” Biden told the about 100 participants, according to Bloomberg.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved an updated booster shot targeting omicron, including the more recent subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, earlier this month.

But the White House is reportedly worried Biden’s comments over the weekend could “complicate” the efforts to vaccinate Americans this fall, according to Politico.

“We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over,” Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday.

On Tuesday, Biden appeared to reframe those remarks, saying the U.S. is actually in a much better place to fight COVID-19 this time around.

“It basically is not where it was,” he said of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. has recorded over 379,000 cases and 2,490 deaths in the last seven days as of Tuesday, according to CDC data.

Over 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 14, the CDC said.

Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Monday the outbreak’s intensity still remains “unacceptably high.”

The president’s pandemic statement over the weekend was met with unease by his Democratic colleagues, but also drew the attention of Republican lawmakers, who seized on the opportunity to question the need for additional COVID-19 funds.

“If it’s over, then I wouldn’t suspect they need any more money,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told CNN.

Apart from COVID though, Biden also spoke politics at Tuesday’s fundraiser, repeating his warning that the top priority at the moment is the midterm elections in November.

“They retake the House and Senate, we’ll have a different world,” Biden said. “I’ll be spending all my time with a veto pen.”

Democrats are hoping a string of legislative victories the party pulled off this summer, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the vulnerable Trump-endorsed Republican candidates running in key states, could help them prevail in the race for the control of the House and Senate that typically favors the out-of-power party.

Also encouraging for Democrats are the fall in gas prices and the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which seems to have energized voters in support of abortion rights.

Polling shows Democrats are favored to keep the Senate, but still face an uphill battle in the House even though their odds have improved, according to polling aggregation website FiveThirtyEight.

The president is expected to deliver an address to the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday morning.

Comments / 141

guest4
2d ago

So we're not supposed to question Biden when gas prices are up because according to him he has no control over the prices. Why would we give him credit for the record prices going down? I didn't think he had any control.

Reply(6)
90
Me 2 Guest✅✅✅✅
2d ago

Just part of being a Buffoon. Lots of you elected him so we all got to enjoy the buffoon and wait for the next joke. Next election might be funnier. Sit back and relax as the world laughs at us.

Reply(9)
57
Common Sense
2d ago

Biden’s approval rating is the lowest of any president in history. 75% of Democratic Voters do not want him to run again. Groceries and Necessities are 25% and we have the highest inflation in 40 years. The interest rates keep getting higher affecting construction and Real Estate Jobs. Gas prices reached the highest in history until Biden released our National Oil Reserves. Secretary of Energy stated that after midterms it will begin to go back up. DEA reported that Drug Cartel’s have sent more drugs into our country than anytime before Illegals have committed over 11,000 crimes this year. This is happening because of the Democrats open border policies. Biden and the Democratic Party realize they have nothing positive to run on during midterms. An FBI whistleblower stated they were instructed by Washington to put all their efforts into investigating Trump and MAGA to take the spotlight off their failures. They are paying off Students Tuition Loans with Billions of Taxpayers money.

Reply(4)
49
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robert De Niro
SheKnows

Joe Biden & Jill Biden Were Told 'Don't Talk About Family' When They Met the Queen Last Year

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021, they were met with an unusual instruction: “Don’t talk about family.” In wake of the monarch’s passing, Jill Biden chatted with Today about her impression of the Queen from their meeting, and included this detail that may speak to how The Firm looked to protect the Queen from delicate subjects amid the rift between grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William that dominated headlines in her final years. In her interview, the First Lady shared “What I loved about her was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Abortion Rights#Cdc#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#The White House#Americans#Cbs
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre branded a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as "ridiculous" during a daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday, 6 September.Mr Doocy asked Ms Jean-Pierre if she thought the 2016 election was "stolen," appearing to reference the press secretary's tweets suggesting that the 2016 race and the 2018 Georgia governor's race were not conducted properly.“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous... I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights," Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Joe Biden appears confused as he exits UN event

Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
POLITICS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

154K+
Followers
9K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy