ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WebMD

Deer Are Spreading Lyme Ticks in Suburban Backyards

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- They look so cute, grazing quietly in your backyard. But the overpopulation of white-tailed deer across the Northeastern United States could help spread Lyme disease and another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, especially in suburban areas, a new study suggests. The research points out that...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time

The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy