Fayetteville, AR

whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Paris Sonic shooting appears to be a murder-suicide

The Arkansas State Police says two separate shooting incidents in Paris, Ark. (Logan County) yesterday (Sept. 19) appear to be connected as a murder-suicide. According to a release this morning from the state police, local law enforcement authorities asked the agency to investigate the incidents. The release said Paris police...
PARIS, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
FORT SMITH, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Three arrested following execution of narcotics search warrant

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
VIAN, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith non-emergency line experiencing issues

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line. FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001. The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

City of Fayetteville to host 24th Annual Tree Giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is set to host its 24th Annual Celebration of Trees giveaway next month. The event will be held at the Spring Street Parking Garage at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. City staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

