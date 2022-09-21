Read full article on original website
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
Douglas Ramsey, the Chief Operating Officer of Arkansas-based Beyond Meat, was arrested Saturday and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit another man’s nose during a road rage incident.
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
The Arkansas State Police says two separate shooting incidents in Paris, Ark. (Logan County) yesterday (Sept. 19) appear to be connected as a murder-suicide. According to a release this morning from the state police, local law enforcement authorities asked the agency to investigate the incidents. The release said Paris police...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
A motorcyclist died on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.
Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey has been suspended following his weekend arrest in Fayetteville after a parking garage altercation.
Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
A multi-vehicle accident is impacting several lanes of Interstate 49 southbound Thursday morning.
The Bentonville parents of a kindergartner who was left on a school bus for hours addressed the school board Tuesday.
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line. FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001. The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose, according to Washington County Jail logs. Beyond Meat Chief...
Just after 2:30 P.M. on September 20th, the Neosho Police Dispatch received calls regarding a crash near Highway 86 and Baxter Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is set to host its 24th Annual Celebration of Trees giveaway next month. The event will be held at the Spring Street Parking Garage at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. City staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving...
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shanthi Steddum dropped her freshman son off at Fayetteville High School Tuesday morning where she saw a group of men outside the front entrance handing out Bibles to students as they walked in. She says her concern was that people are pushing a religious belief on...
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
