ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Harrisonburg High School students work with international artist

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Harrisonburg High School students collaborated with international artist Roberto Marquez, or Robenz, on a special project. Students gave Robenz ideas for the mural design, helped paint, and will eventually name the piece and interpret its story. He said the creative process started with the students’ ideas written on the canvas; then he was able to start grouping the ones that would fit together.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Public Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month, and staff and students throughout Rockingham County Public Schools are celebrating through learning. Schools in the division incorporate lessons revolving around the language and culture of Hispanic and Latinx countries. Through food, dance, and traditional...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Waynesboro, VA
Health
Waynesboro, VA
Entertainment
City
Waynesboro, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
WHSV

Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 13 years, United Methodist Church’s Central Feeding Ministry has made it its mission to provide meals to those in the Staunton area. “They are our sisters and brothers in need, and if we can fill that need, that’s what we want to do,” Coordinator for the Feeding Ministry Caroline Jones said.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Friday is Hunger Action Day to help the food insecure

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday, Sept. 23 is Hunger Action Day, a day to improve the lives of those dealing with food insecurity. Hunger Action Day is part of the larger Hunger Action Month. Volunteering, donating to a food bank, or simply raising awareness by posting on Facebook are great ways to get involved for Hunger Action Day.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Downtown Harrisonburg throws party for Eastern Mennonite Royals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple organizations team up to host the inaugural event: Royals Go Downtown. Eastern Mennonite University students get a taste of downtown Harrisonburg with local restaurant samples at their fingertips. The crowd took to the streets for a trip that started with good food and ended with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Therapy
WHSV

HFD gives tips for students during National Campus Fire Safety Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Campus Fire Safety Month and according to the NFPA, between 2015 and 2019, there was an annual average of 3,840 structure fires across the country in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and other buildings. With James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University both in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
WHSV

Police look to address speeding issues near Elkton Middle School

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Police Department is working to reduce speeding outside of Elkton Middle School on Blue and Gold Drive. During the first week of school, the department placed a radar trailer on the road as a proactive measure to discourage speeding and collect data on the speed of vehicles in the school zone. Once the data was gathered the department became concerned by the findings.
ELKTON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels

Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
SHENANDOAH, VA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 5 of the 2022 season. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy