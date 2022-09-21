Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg High School students work with international artist
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Harrisonburg High School students collaborated with international artist Roberto Marquez, or Robenz, on a special project. Students gave Robenz ideas for the mural design, helped paint, and will eventually name the piece and interpret its story. He said the creative process started with the students’ ideas written on the canvas; then he was able to start grouping the ones that would fit together.
WHSV
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
WHSV
Wildlife Center of Virginia seeks help in naming newest education animal
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is enlisting the help of the general public in naming a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake joining the ranks of the Center’s education ambassadors. The Eastern Ratsnake was admitted to the Wildlife Center as a patient in December 2021. Based on his...
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month, and staff and students throughout Rockingham County Public Schools are celebrating through learning. Schools in the division incorporate lessons revolving around the language and culture of Hispanic and Latinx countries. Through food, dance, and traditional...
WHSV
Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 13 years, United Methodist Church’s Central Feeding Ministry has made it its mission to provide meals to those in the Staunton area. “They are our sisters and brothers in need, and if we can fill that need, that’s what we want to do,” Coordinator for the Feeding Ministry Caroline Jones said.
WHSV
Friday is Hunger Action Day to help the food insecure
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday, Sept. 23 is Hunger Action Day, a day to improve the lives of those dealing with food insecurity. Hunger Action Day is part of the larger Hunger Action Month. Volunteering, donating to a food bank, or simply raising awareness by posting on Facebook are great ways to get involved for Hunger Action Day.
WHSV
UVA Health researchers looking at ways to increase platelet production
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help address the platelet shortage. Platelets help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding and help wounds heal. These new findings come at a critical time when the Red Cross has said we...
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg throws party for Eastern Mennonite Royals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple organizations team up to host the inaugural event: Royals Go Downtown. Eastern Mennonite University students get a taste of downtown Harrisonburg with local restaurant samples at their fingertips. The crowd took to the streets for a trip that started with good food and ended with...
WHSV
HFD gives tips for students during National Campus Fire Safety Month
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Campus Fire Safety Month and according to the NFPA, between 2015 and 2019, there was an annual average of 3,840 structure fires across the country in dormitories, fraternities, sororities, and other buildings. With James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University both in the...
chsktr.com
Inside the Controversial Reactions of Charlottesville High School’s New Phone Policy
Addiction is a strong word, yet it is used every day to describe the relationship between students and their cell phones. Teenagers all around the world are becoming more addicted and reliant upon the constant. screens. As a result of this issue, Charlottesville High school has implemented a new policy...
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
WHSV
Police look to address speeding issues near Elkton Middle School
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Police Department is working to reduce speeding outside of Elkton Middle School on Blue and Gold Drive. During the first week of school, the department placed a radar trailer on the road as a proactive measure to discourage speeding and collect data on the speed of vehicles in the school zone. Once the data was gathered the department became concerned by the findings.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels
Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
WHSV
Gloria’s Pupuseria reopens at new location following historic floods in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - August 2020 for Gloria and John Gerber, looks a lot different than September 2022. “It was raining so much. We came here and the place was five feet high [with water],” Gloria said. The Staunton floods destroyed their cozy restaurant two years ago, forcing them...
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
WSLS
Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia. Most of the election process is the same as it has been in previous years, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year. For starters, you can now register to vote...
wina.com
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 5
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 5 of the 2022 season. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.
WSLS
Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s has been found guilty of assault and battery by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday. Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI. The...
