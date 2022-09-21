Read full article on original website
Related
onlyinark.com
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff
I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
KATV
City of Benton hope to open new mountain bike park by 2023
BENTON (KATV) — Arkansas is known to have some of the best mountain bike trails in the country. The city of Benton is working on its own version which will be the city's first ever mountain bike park. Suzanne Grobmyer with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation told KATV...
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onlyinark.com
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas
Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
The 65th Anniversary Celebration of Little Rock 9 to kick off Thursday, Clinton to speak
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock has announced four days of events will take place beginning Thursday to commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the integration of Little Rock Central High School. The city said members of the Little Rock Nine will join city officials and other...
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor
Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
KATV
FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare hosting a job fair for the medical field
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System announced Friday they are hosting a job fair on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon in Little Rock. The job fair is targeted toward individuals who are medical support assistants, advanced medical support assistants, and nursing assistants. There are...
KATV
Several Arkansas organizations honored with Governor's Quality Awards
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Seven Arkansas Organizations were honored with Arkansas Governor Quality Awards during the 27th Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchison presented these awards to Black River Technical College of Pocahontas, Mainstream Technologies Inc. in Little Rock,...
KATV
Serve the Rock connects local non-profits with businesses
Little Rock (KATV) — Serve the Rock is a chance for non-profit organizations to showcase their missions and encourage attendees to volunteer to make our region a better place for everyone. Andre Webster with the billboard company Lamar says Serve the Rock is great way for businesses to connect...
KATV
New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton
BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Little Rock police: ShotSpotter detects more than 100 gunshots within hours overnight
Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city's gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
KATV
Watson Chapel Junior High, High School evacuated after bomb threat
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two campuses at the Watson Chapel School District are being evacuated after a bomb threat was reported. According to the district's Facebook page, the junior high and high school are under a "Code Green" threat. A previous post said the school was under a "Code...
Comments / 0