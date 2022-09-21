ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bike rider killed in collision with vehicle on Lexington County road, coroner says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

A Midlands man was killed Tuesday when the bicycle he was riding was hit from behind by a vehicle, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Larry Gene Davis Jr., a 37-year-old Gaston resident, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The collision happened at about 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Mack Street , according to the release. That’s in Gaston, in the area between U.S. 321 and Interstate 26.

Davis was riding his bike in the southbound lane when he was struck by the vehicle, Fisher said.

The driver of the vehicle, who wasn’t hurt, remained at the scene, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver faces any criminal charges, but the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This was the third deadly crash in as many days in Lexington County.

On Sunday evening, at about 10:30 p.m., a motorcycle rider died after crashing into a deer on S.C. 6 in Lexington County, the Highway Patrol said.

About an hour later at 11:30 p.m., two people died in another Lexington County crash near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street that involved an SUV and a tractor trailer truck, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

Through Sunday, 730 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 32 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 57 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
