First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
After a Quiet August, Hurricane Forecasters Are Monitoring a Potential Storm
A five-day tropical weather outlook. (National Hurricane Center via The New York Times) An unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season could end by the Labor Day weekend, with meteorologists monitoring a disturbance that could gather momentum as it moves west.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Dangerous Combo Of Severe Storms & Tornadoes Today
This year, summer is going out with a bang since Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a widespread risk of severe storms and tornadoes on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a muggy start to the province's last full day of summer will help create favourable conditions for thunderstorms to develop across the Great Lakes.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week
MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
AOL Corp
Weekend severe weather causes 'rare' rainfall in Georgia, deadly flash flood in Indiana
Flash flooding and severe weather this weekend in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death and widespread infrastructural damage. The heavy rains were expected to continue through the week, moving toward the northeast. In southeastern Indiana: One woman died in a flash flood that also damaged...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Moisture to Bring Wet Weather and Flood Risk to the Southern US by End of Week
A tropical moisture is expected to bring renewed heavy rainfall and flood risk across the southern US by the end of the week, according to the latest weather forecast of AccuWeather. Based on the short-range outlook, the wet weather may persist until next week by Thursday, September 15. Multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina, can be impacted.
Wet weather over Plains, Midwest to bring flash flooding risks
Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from the Great Basin into the northern Plains and along the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday. Flash flooding will be the greatest risk in these areas. Showers and storms will also be persistent in Florida over the next few days thanks to...
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
Flash flooding likely in the Desert Southwest and Rockies on Wednesday
Over 7 million people are under flash flood watches across the Desert Southwest and the Rocky Mountains as a plume of moisture moves in from the Pacific.
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, with forecasters predicting it to become a "major hurricane" over the next few days though it is not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast. Earl formed in the Caribbean over the weekend and...
natureworldnews.com
A ‘Belt of Rain and Thunderstorms’ Is Threatening Areas of Australia
This week, parts of southeast Australia are experiencing La Nina-style rains, gusts, and thunderstorms, with severe weather and significant flood warnings in effect across the country. Due to a succession of cold fronts, the worst of it is likely to hit NSW and South Australia on Tuesday, with Victoria and...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Fiona Becomes 6th Storm of Season as It Forms Over Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, with some pockets of dry air in the tropical storm's path. It is expected to unleash rains in Caribbean Islands. According to AccuWeather's news reports, Tropical Storm Fiona, which is now the...
Millions face flash flood warnings and watches in the Northeast
A massive plume of moisture stretching from the eastern Pacific all the way to the US East Coast is bringing excessive rain to the Northeast, with some places already flooding..
natureworldnews.com
Torrential Rain and Thunderstorms Could Continue in Australia Until the Weekend
Wet weather is threatening Eastern Australia again with heavy rainfall and flooding as of Friday, September 23. Australian meteorologists have issued a warning that parts of New South Wales, Queensland, and its surrounding areas are at risk of inland flooding and riverine flooding this weekend. Thunderstorms also pose a risk across the region, with the possibility of strong, damaging winds and hail.
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
