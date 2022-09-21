ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Moisture to Bring Wet Weather and Flood Risk to the Southern US by End of Week

A tropical moisture is expected to bring renewed heavy rainfall and flood risk across the southern US by the end of the week, according to the latest weather forecast of AccuWeather. Based on the short-range outlook, the wet weather may persist until next week by Thursday, September 15. Multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina, can be impacted.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A ‘Belt of Rain and Thunderstorms’ Is Threatening Areas of Australia

This week, parts of southeast Australia are experiencing La Nina-style rains, gusts, and thunderstorms, with severe weather and significant flood warnings in effect across the country. Due to a succession of cold fronts, the worst of it is likely to hit NSW and South Australia on Tuesday, with Victoria and...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Fiona Becomes 6th Storm of Season as It Forms Over Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Fiona developed east of the Leeward Islands late Wednesday evening, with some pockets of dry air in the tropical storm's path. It is expected to unleash rains in Caribbean Islands. According to AccuWeather's news reports, Tropical Storm Fiona, which is now the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Torrential Rain and Thunderstorms Could Continue in Australia Until the Weekend

Wet weather is threatening Eastern Australia again with heavy rainfall and flooding as of Friday, September 23. Australian meteorologists have issued a warning that parts of New South Wales, Queensland, and its surrounding areas are at risk of inland flooding and riverine flooding this weekend. Thunderstorms also pose a risk across the region, with the possibility of strong, damaging winds and hail.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

