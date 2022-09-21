Read full article on original website
Crawford County Rec Center Groundbreaking to be Held Friday
(Undated) – The official groundbreaking for the Crawford County Recreation Center is set for tomorrow. That was LTC Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde. The new building will connect to the existing indoor swimming pool at Lincoln Trail College. Once complete, the entire facility will be over 36,000 square feet. It is expected to be open to the public in the Fall of 2023. The groundbreaking will be held at 3 pm.
RHS Golf Team Finishes 4th in LIC Tournament
(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons Golf Team finished fourth in yesterday’s LIC Tournament with a team score of 341. Nathan Rich was the low card leader for the Maroons with a 75. Rich finished 1st Team All-Conference and Daniel Davis, who shot an 85, finished 2nd Team All-Conference. Olney won the tournament with a team score of 322. Marshall, Mt Carmel, and Paris rounded out the top five. Olney’s Alex Nealis was the overall low card leader shooting a 73. Robinson will be back in action today when they square off against Olney, Marshall, and Newton.
OHS Volleyball Team Fell to Paris
(Oblong) – The Oblong Volleyball Team fell in straight sets to Paris last night 25-22, 25-15. Head Coach, Pam Johnson, says the girls didn’t come to win and they didn’t. Layla Krick led the team with six kills. Carola Piovesan and Ella Jenkins each finished with five kills. Gracie Lemmon led the defense with six digs. The girls will be back in action tomorrow taking part in the Hutsonville Invitational.
RPD is Looking for New Officers
(Robinson) – Those interested in applying for a position with the Robinson Police Department are being asked to apply now. The RPD is now taking applications for the position of Police Officer and the application deadline is October 7th. Qualified entry-level applicants will be contacted via email and must attend the physical and written testing on October 15th. Lateral transfers will not be subject to testing. To learn more or get an application follow the link below or find the RPD on Facebook.
Burtch Arrested on “Laundry List” of Charges
(Robinson) – A Robinson man was arrested Monday evening on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, around 8:40 pm forty-three-year-old Justin Burtch, was arrested in the 200 block of South Webster for Aggravated DUI, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle, Driving While Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and DUI. Burtch was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Robinson Resident Was Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
(Robinson) – A Robinson resident was arrested on a handful of charges following an investigation of a domestic dispute. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, Deputies arrested thirty-five-year-old Lauren Douglas Monday for Home Invasion, Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault. Douglas was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Trio Arrested on Drug Related Charges
(Robinson) – A trio of Robinson residents were arrested earlier this week on drug related charges. According to the Robinson Police Department, on Monday fifty-seven-year-old Lora Ray, thirty-year-old Sabrina Liddle, and thirty-five-year-old Adam Ramsey, were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance following an investigation at 202 W. Plum, in Robinson.
Cox Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Flat Rock) – A Flat Rock man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, following a traffic stop Deputies arrested fifty-three-year-old Kelly Cox for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cox was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Property Tax Reminder Letters are in The Mail
(Undated) – Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, is reminding property and mobile homeowners that have not yet paid their taxes, you should have gotten or will be getting a reminder letter. According to Bailey letters began going out Monday. Bailey says certified letters will be sent out the week of October 3rd, names will be published on October 22nd, and the Tax Sale will be on November 10th. Tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office during normal business hours.
