(Undated) – Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, is reminding property and mobile homeowners that have not yet paid their taxes, you should have gotten or will be getting a reminder letter. According to Bailey letters began going out Monday. Bailey says certified letters will be sent out the week of October 3rd, names will be published on October 22nd, and the Tax Sale will be on November 10th. Tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office during normal business hours.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO