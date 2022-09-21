ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Post | Tuesday,January 3rd

The Sooners went toe to toe and blow for blow with the number 13 team in the country. They wound up losing by a score of 35-32 in a game that they were 10.5 point underdogs. There were lots of positives to take away from the game tonight. The Sooners...
