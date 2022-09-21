ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

WTNH

Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 arrested in Torrington narcotics sweep

Torrington, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers and detectives in Torrington arrested two individuals on drug charges Wednesday afternoon. At 7:50 PM Troopers conducted a narcotic distribution enforcement operation in Torrington. Surveillance was established at the Torrington Towers where Troopers and detectives allegedly observed 31-year-old Bashuan Faison selling crack cocaine to another...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
New Haven Independent

Driver Charged With Hit-&-Run

Hamden police have caught up with a 26-year-old driver who originally got away from them after striking a pedestrian who was holding a baby. Police originally tried to stop the Hamden man around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 after he had gotten into an accident, according to a release from department spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. The man drove away ​“erratically in circles” on Dixwell Avenue, then drove southbound and hit the pedestrian with the child near Newton Street. The driver fled.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested for threatening Waterbury Arts Magnet School student

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges for threatening a Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS) student, police said. Authorities said a student at WAMS received a threatening message. This led to a shelter in place at the school. Police responded to the school while the threat was...
WATERBURY, CT

