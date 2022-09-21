Hamden police have caught up with a 26-year-old driver who originally got away from them after striking a pedestrian who was holding a baby. Police originally tried to stop the Hamden man around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 after he had gotten into an accident, according to a release from department spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. The man drove away ​“erratically in circles” on Dixwell Avenue, then drove southbound and hit the pedestrian with the child near Newton Street. The driver fled.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO