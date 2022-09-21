Read full article on original website
Virginia Child ID program underway
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A match-up to fight against child abductions and trafficking. Attorney General Jason Miyares and local legend Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program on Thursday, September 22. The goal is prior to provide child ID kits for students...
Gov. Justice weighs in on Mountain Valley Pipeline bill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is now weighing in on the dispute over the Mountain Valley Natural Gas Pipeline that is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate. WOWK 13 News has been told that sometime Wednesday evening all members of the U.S. Senate should be...
DMV wait times down under Youngkin’s transformation plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin promised to improve customer service at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and that effort appears to be showing some early signs of progress. The revamp could result in lower wait times, a new organizational structure and a more user-friendly website....
Feeding Southwest Virginia to host event for Hunger Action Month
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is joining in the national campaign to highlight awareness of food insecurity. According to the organization, it is time to bring together voices in the community to examine, discuss, and build better partnerships — in hopes that it will provide an integrated and collaborative approach for more equitable access to nutritious food for all in the community.
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district’s new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts. Mark Taylor previously served as county administrator in nearby Greene County, and prior to that...
‘Equality Virginia’ reacts to potential reversal of transgender student protections
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School policies for transgender students could change across Virginia as Governor Glenn Youngkin leads an effort to overhaul state standards. A new policy released Sept. 16 says parents must approve in-school counseling services on gender, as well as pronoun and name changes in writing. Teachers also can’t be forced to use a student’s preferred pronouns or hide information about a student’s gender from parents.
Foodie Friday: Nawab Indian Cuisine
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, a new segment highlighting restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nawab Indian Cuisine, General Manager, Neil Deshmukh, about celebrating 25 years in the downtown area of the Star City, the extensive menu that represents multiple regions of India, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
Haunted tours in the Tri-State
(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. Tours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Haunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15. More info: Facebook. Cabell County. The...
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
Pinpoint Weather: Cold front brings fall-like air
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday. Not all of Southwest and Central Virginia will feel autumn-like Thursday, but cooler air is on the way for the end of the week. A cold front will sweep through the region during the day. Morning temperatures will start...
