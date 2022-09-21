SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is joining in the national campaign to highlight awareness of food insecurity. According to the organization, it is time to bring together voices in the community to examine, discuss, and build better partnerships — in hopes that it will provide an integrated and collaborative approach for more equitable access to nutritious food for all in the community.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO