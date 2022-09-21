Tim McGraw Falls Off Stage During A Concert. Again. (But He's OK!)

The “cowboy” in country star Tim McGraw couldn’t keep him from losing his balance and tumbling off stage on Saturday.

The singer was wrapping up his Boots in the Park show in Tempe, Arizona, when he kneeled to thank his band, according to TikTok user @whodis88 . As he tried to stand, he staggered backward off the edge of the stage.

McGraw, apparently unhurt, took the opportunity to get closer with fans.

You can watch a clip of the fall and the encounters with fans below.

It’s not the only time the singer has taken a spill during a concert.

McGraw fell into the crowd during a performance at Nevada’s Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in 2016, Us Magazine reported . The singer was in the middle of his song “All I Want Is a Life” at the time. He got back up seconds later to continue his song.

You can watch McGraw’s earlier spill below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.