One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
coladaily.com
Richland County deputy suspended without pay
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a deputy has been suspended without pay, pending a criminal investigation. According to the sheriff's department, Robert C. Oates was placed on suspension Thursday following the review of body camera footage from an incident. Lott was made aware of an incident on Wednesday around 4 p.m. that occurred at Richland County Magistrate Court.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
WIS-TV
Lakewood High School students facing potential charges in alleged drug use, distribution investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says up to three students at Lakewood High School are facing potential charges in connection with an investigation into alleged drug use and distribution on school grounds. The sheriff’s office said more information is needed to determine whether family court...
wach.com
Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Oates has been suspended without pay after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
Altercation at Richland County courthouse leads to 23-year deputy's suspension
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
coladaily.com
Irmo domestic violence investigation leads to multiple charges
Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Police charge man for breaking into Dollar General store
ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WOLO)—Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators says a man was charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into a Dollar General store located at Cannon Bridge Road. Tiberias Drayton, 26, was discovered Wednesday behind the convenience store after entering it during closed hours, deputies say. Burglary in the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
Worker was dead in department store bathroom for 4 days before found
A 63-year-old woman died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, her body was found four days later, WLTX reports. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher in SC, Bessie Durham worked at Belk at Columbia Centre as a janitor. Durham’s cleaning cart was outside the restroom. She was last seen on store surveillance […]
Worker dies in bathroom at South Carolina Belk store, but body wasn’t found for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
WSFA
Neighbors remember woman found dead in department store restroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - According to officials with the Belk department store, 63-year-old Bessie Durham worked for a company called KBS, which provides cleaning services for not only the store but the entire mall, WIS reported. It’s believed that Durham’s body was in a restroom at Belk for four...
