Wake County, NC

bpr.org

North Carolina Medicaid expansion hits Certificate of Need snag

For years, Medicaid expansion has been a contentious issue in North Carolina. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the measure, while Republican legislative leaders have opposed it. There’s been a shift recently, though: Republican leaders now support expansion and a holdup on the measure centers on disagreements over the state’s...
HEALTH
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000

Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
POLITICS
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
bpr.org

Puerto Rican diaspora coordinates hurricane relief efforts

When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, it damaged the roof of Willmarie Davila Austin’s family home, where her father lives in San Juan. Five years later, the roof is still damaged, Davila Austin says. That meant when Hurricane Fiona hit this week, there wasn’t much her father could do to keep the rain out.
ENVIRONMENT

