WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
bpr.org
North Carolina Medicaid expansion hits Certificate of Need snag
For years, Medicaid expansion has been a contentious issue in North Carolina. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the measure, while Republican legislative leaders have opposed it. There’s been a shift recently, though: Republican leaders now support expansion and a holdup on the measure centers on disagreements over the state’s...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
bpr.org
"Chemours, don't be bad guys": Residents protest proposed Fayetteville Works expansion
Many residents who came to the public information session on Wednesday were not happy with the proposed expansion. Protesters brought signs with messages such as, “Chemours, don’t be bad guys,” and “Get your PFAS out of our blood, then talk to us about expansion.”. Regina O’Donnell,...
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
nsjonline.com
NC House candidate’s fundraiser featuring governor’s wife violated town rules
RALEIGH — A North Carolina House candidate’s recent fundraiser featuring North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper apparently violated town rules that she approved while serving on the Holly Springs Town Council. Democratic House District 37 candidate Christine Kelly held a campaign fundraising event at Bass Lake Park in...
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
publicradioeast.org
Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 22: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
publicradioeast.org
Two North Carolina women pled guilty to tax fraud, officials said more than 1,000 false returns were filed
Two North Carolina women pleaded guilty this week conspiring to defraud the government by preparing false tax returns for clients and causing more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS, resulting in about $5 million dollars in fraudulent refunds. According to court documents, from the year...
How much does North Carolina spend for every prisoner behind bars?
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
bpr.org
Puerto Rican diaspora coordinates hurricane relief efforts
When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, it damaged the roof of Willmarie Davila Austin’s family home, where her father lives in San Juan. Five years later, the roof is still damaged, Davila Austin says. That meant when Hurricane Fiona hit this week, there wasn’t much her father could do to keep the rain out.
North Carolina town’s ex-finance director pleads guilty to embezzling from town, DOJ says
The former finance director for the Town of Spring Lake has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the town, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
