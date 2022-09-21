Read full article on original website
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
bpr.org
"Chemours, don't be bad guys": Residents protest proposed Fayetteville Works expansion
Many residents who came to the public information session on Wednesday were not happy with the proposed expansion. Protesters brought signs with messages such as, “Chemours, don’t be bad guys,” and “Get your PFAS out of our blood, then talk to us about expansion.”. Regina O’Donnell,...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina AG wants state Supreme Court to allow lawsuits against two paper companies
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Attorney General wants the state Supreme Court to allow lawsuits to proceed against two paper companies allegedly created by DuPont to avoid liability for contamination. Solicitor General Ryan Parks argued before the high court on Monday that DuPont created two new companies...
bpr.org
North Carolina Medicaid expansion hits Certificate of Need snag
For years, Medicaid expansion has been a contentious issue in North Carolina. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the measure, while Republican legislative leaders have opposed it. There’s been a shift recently, though: Republican leaders now support expansion and a holdup on the measure centers on disagreements over the state’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
Audit finds $91M unused as thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
collinsvilledailynews.com
North Carolina's Berger says hospital association proposal on certificate of need is not real reform
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger believes a recent proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association to amend the state's certificate of need laws is more about optics than real reform. The NCHA, which has traditionally opposed certificate of need reforms, sent a proposal to...
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
WRAL
How to request a mail-in ballot in North Carolina
WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie shows you the steps you have to take in North Carolina that you don't in some other states. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Board of Elections see increase in inquiries about election security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As elections offices across the United States prepare for the upcoming election, officials say they're being inundated with public records requests asking for documents or data pertaining to elections and fraud. The amount of work required to fulfill these public information requests is taking time away...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
North Carolina town’s ex-finance director pleads guilty to embezzling from town, DOJ says
The former finance director for the Town of Spring Lake has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the town, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Governor Cooper tours Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
September is hunger action month, an initiative to help inspire people to take action and raise awareness and help people experiencing food insecurity.
Washington announces major investment in high-speed internet to rural North Carolina
Washington announced a major investment in providing high-speed internet to rural parts of North Carolina.
publicradioeast.org
Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
